Fed Chair Powell's words could matter more than the rate cuts

The one big question that remains around the Federal Reserve's plans to cut interest rates is by how much?

"The economic impact between a 25 and 50 basis point rate cut is very small, at least from on the loan rate side around $4 billion, which is nothing in the grand scheme of things. I think it's more important what [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell says and what we see in terms of rate projections, how quickly they'll be cutting rates over the next year," Ritholtz Wealth Management Chief Market Strategist Callie Cox tells Yahoo Finance anchor Julie Hyman at the Future Proof Festival.

Cox underlines the fact that "words matter" as Powell is set to give a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET following the Fed's rate policy decision: "So I want to get updated context from Powell on the job market, how worried he is about unemployment over the next year or so. He's been saying he's not worried but it's time to cut rates. So what's going on there, what's the dynamic?"

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

The one thing at the top of investors' minds.

It's the Fed decision.

Yes, our own Julie Hyman is at the future proof conference out in Southern California, catching up with some top names and getting their takes on what to expect today, including Ritz Holtz, wealth management, chief market strategist Callie Cox And Julie got her first perspective.

First got her perspective on the debate between a 25 and 50 basis point cut.

Hear this?

Well, I'll start off with.

I'm not sure size matters here.

The economic impact between a 25 and 50 basis point rate cut is very small, at least on the loan rate side around $4 billion which is nothing.

In the grand scheme of things, I think it's more important what Powell says and what we see in terms of rate projections, how quickly they'll be cutting rates over the next year.

So even if it's 25 or 50 basis points, sort of how he couches it is more important than the number itself.

Story continues

How do you want him to couch it?

What's the sort of ideal scenario?

Yeah, well, words matter, first of all, so every single word he says investors are going to parse.

No pressure, no pressure.

Powell.

I think it's important for him to speak truthfully about where the economy is, and he does it all already.

But there are a lot of questions around what the job market looks like.

And obviously, if the Fed is cutting rates, then they see some risk to unemployment.

So, you know, I want to get updated context from Powell on the job market.

How worried he is about unemployment over the next year or so.

He's been saying he's not worried, but it's time to cut rates.

So what's going on there?

What's the dynamic?

And if we get a 50 basis point cut, I think he's gonna have some explaining to do around.

Why?

You know why?

If the job market isn't crumbling as quickly as people think, and then what about market reaction to all of this?

Right, because this is I mean, we always say it's the most anticipated Fed meeting, but this one really is.

You know, we all are.

It's a big one.

and we have seen some trepidation, you know, it was sort of like 50 was off the then it was back on the table.

There's been so much discussion about it.

What happens when we actually get it?

Get the news.

Well, the Fed is in a tough place.

If they cut 50 basis points, markets will have to balance the fact that they're getting to neutral faster with the fact that there might be an ominous reason for them cutting 50 basis points.

Which to be clear.

I don't think that ominous reason is there yet, but 50 basis points and big rate cuts happen around recessions.

That's just what history has shown us time and time again.

So investors are going to have that in the back of their minds if they cut 25.

Obviously, that's not what the market is expecting.

The market probably wants more.

So Powell is going to have to balance that with, hopefully a Doub rate projection or a do you know, a very loose talk around what's going to happen over the next year and where we with rates, not necessarily what we're seeing that day and sort of what are you guys telling clients in terms of positioning around all of this?

Yeah, well, we've been talking about it for a while because we're already seeing savings rates move down.

We've obviously obviously seen the 10 year yield move from 47 to 37.

We're saying lock in rates now.

Understand why you're holding cash where you are.

Now is the time to invest in risk assets, especially if you're a long term investor and you can handle some swings that we see at the same time prepare for a recession.

We don't know if a recession is around the corner.

Nobody knows that.

But the job market is weakening.

We're moving in that direction.

You have a game plan ready, in case you do lose your job or we do see a 15 to 20% drop in prices.

All right, Thanks, Call.

Appreciate it.

Thanks for having me.