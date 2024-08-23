Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Cava surges: Yahoo Finance

It’s the event Wall Street was waiting all week for. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is speaking at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. Investors are looking for hints as to how big a rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting could be and how much more emphasis the central bank is putting on propping up the labor market versus battling inflation. Yahoo Finance will bring you live coverage from Jackson Hole, WY, all day long. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Cava shares are jumping after its most recent quarterly earnings topped expectations, with the company raising its full-year outlook. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Workday, Peloton, and Alibaba.

Key guests include:

9:45 am ET - Brett Schulman, Cava CEO



10:30 a.m. ET - Andrew Levin, Dartmouth College Economics Professor & Former Federal Reserve Board Special Adviser

11 a.m. ET - Loretta Mester, Former Cleveland Fed President

11:30 a.m. ET - Alan Blinder, Princeton University Professor of Economics and Public Affairs; Former Fed Vice Chair

11:45 a.m. ET - Patrick Harker, Philly Fed President