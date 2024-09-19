Fed should calibrate rate cut sizes using labor data: Economist

The Federal Reserve's interest rate cut was a long time coming, the first rate reduction since 2020. But what was a 50-basis-point cut too aggressive a move too soon as Fed Chair Jerome Powell assures that the central bank is not behind the curve?

Nationwide Mutual senior vice president and chief economist Kathy Bostjancic sits down with Seana Smith and Brad Smith in-studio to talk more about the Fed's soft landing hopes stemming from its rate cut — "there's always the risk that they've [the Fed has] been a little too slow in doing this" — and how she is interpreting key economic data.

"At the heart of it, it is about inflation slowing. And if it continues to ease, interest rates should be lowered in line with that. I look at the employment data, labor market data as telling us how they really need to calibrate the size of those rate cuts. And do they go quicker, because we do see this slowing in the labor market? That's not what the Fed is forecasting," Bostjancic tells Yahoo Finance.

"Or do we continue to kind of cruise along, above 100,000 jobs each month, and then that means we're we're on path for a soft landing?"

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Started the easing cycles yielding more gains for an already strong market.

You're taking a look at futures up across the board.

All three of the major averages on track to start the day in the green.

You've got the NASDAQ futures leading the way.

We're seeing a lot of that excitement play out within the tech sector.

The fed's aggressive 50 basis point cut.

Now, this comes after we got that news.

The move is surprising markets as traders question whether or not the fed is behind the curve a bit pal addressing those concerns yesterday afternoon, we don't think we're, we're behind, we do not think we, we think this is timely, but I think you can take this as a sign of our commitment not to get behind the central bank is reigniting.

Story continues

It's a rate cutting cycle.

Can the fed pull off a soft landing?

We want to bring in Kathy Bos Janick as nationwide, the chief economist and senior vice president, Kathy.

It's great to have you here at the desk with us.

Let's start with Powell's comments that we just heard really reiterating the fact that they're confident that we are going to be to achieve a soft landing and avoid a recession.

What do you think?

Well, happy to be with you.

Um, you know, it, we hope that's the case, right?

We want to root for the soft landing and we hope that indeed cutting rates, you know, as aggressively as they did under writes that soft landing.

And indeed, that's our own forecast.

Um, but there are real risk, uh, around that.

Um, and, and you know, some of what was just discussed, you, you're seeing global growth, global commodities, um soften.

Um And yes, the labor market right now, uh looks to be in decent shape.

However, we know that, you know, that we've seen employment gains narrow and we've seen a slowing in hiring that could be a precursor to, uh you know, much more deterioration of labor market.

Now, to his point, you know, Chairman Powell is trying to get ahead of that and great.

Um But, but there's always the risk that they been a little too slow in doing this.

And so with that in mind, now we're looking at a tapering type of scenario, a big cut out front and then potential tapering down to 25.

And for how long those 25 basis point cuts get played out is, is anybody's guess what is your estimation of how long in the duration of the cycle?

And when we might get some communication about even the terminal rate, it might be too early to talk about that now, great questions.

And it's not too because people are talking about that and, and the markets are trying to, you know, reach for that.

What, where would we actually, you know, end in, in, in terms of uh the rate level?

Um our own forecast, actually the fed has come in line with our own forecasts and actually has come in line with the markets.

But you know, our projection just like the fed is, is based on mere theory like getting back to a neutral rate, you know, over time inflation continues to ease.

But as Dennis Lockhart said, you know, in reality, that doesn't usually play out that way, you know, we get something unexpected, but, you know, this is about a at the heart of it, it is about inflation slowing and if it continues to ease, interest rates should be lowered in line with that.

Um I look at the employment data, labor market data is telling us how they really need to calibrate the size of those rate cuts.

And do they go quicker because we do see um the slowing in, in the labor market, that's not what the fed is forecasting and, and or do we yet we continue to kind of cruise along, you know, above 100,000 jobs each month.

Um And then that means we're, we're on path for, for soft landing, but that's where I, I really looked to the labor market data to give us, you know, the direction there, Kathy.

If they were to go 50 again at the next meeting, talk to us about the risk that, that could then be associated with it.

They were to go too far, too quickly.

Yeah.

So, yeah, they have to balance this because if they go too quickly, um, you have a chance that you could reignite economic activity and inflation gets stuck above the 2% target and that's something they really do want to avoid.

Um And, and, and that would be the risk.

Um But I think, you know, if you look at the inflation data as we do, you know, from the bottom up, you know, we like the fed have a lot of confidence that it is trending lower.

Um And, and I, I don't see that big risk.

I actually think the Federal Reserve should go 50 basis points to the next move.

That's not our forecast because we have to forecast what we think they'll do.

But just like this meeting, they can show flexibility and um they're far from neutral.

So cutting 50 basis points, not necessarily a sign, the economy is, is falling apart.

It just is a recognition that policy is just too restrictive.