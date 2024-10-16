FDA pauses Novavax's flu-COVID vaccine trial, stock sinks 20%

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is placing a hold on Novavax's (NVAX) experimental flu-COVID vaccines after a patient reported developing motor neuropathy tied to a vaccine from a phase two trial in 2023. Novavax's stock has plunged by nearly 20%.

Market Domination's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton report more on this story.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Now time for some of today's trending tickers, you can scan the QR code below to check out the best and worst performing stocks of the session on Yahoo finance its trending tickers page.

First up, we got to talk about novas back because that is down 19% today.

After us, regulators placed a hold on the development of its experimental combination COVID flu vaccine and stand alone flu vaccine.

This coming after a severe adverse event that occurred in the single clinical trial participant, he reported nerve damage.

That's according to the company, Novavax Chief Medical Officer says they're working closely with the FDA to resolve that clinical hole.

But this seeming to be a blow even though it's not clear why this happened um to this particular individual.

And again, it's just one person in the study, but nonetheless, obviously the FDA was concerned enough to put a whole.

Yeah, the company did say, you know, it is working with us FDA uh to resolve this clinical hold company saying it does not believe causality has been established for this event stock is down today.

We should also note though, I mean, you pull back the chart and this one has been a rocket ship in 2024.

It's up more than 100%.

Yes, a rocket ship in 2024.

That is such an important qualifier because if you look at a five year chart of this thing, yeah, I mean, we just had the chart up.

It, it was, you know, obviously it hit its peak during the pandemic on the hopes that it was gonna be, um, a not sure what happened with that chart, but the point is it hit a high of about $320 almost because there was hopes that this was gonna be another viable alternative, but they sort of came too late to the market to really do that.

Story continues

There.

You have the five year chart.

So it's down a lot since then.