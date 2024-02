Reuters

The dollar was steady on Friday, on track for its fifth straight weekly gain, as investors take stock of economic data and firm expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting rates in June, while the yen traded at the psychologically key 150 per dollar level. The dollar slipped on Thursday after a mixed set of U.S. economic data, with retail sales falling more than expected in January, pulled down by declines in receipts at auto dealerships and gasoline service stations. "We have seen how US activity is starting to show some softening and the USD momentum is taking a breather," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC in Singapore.