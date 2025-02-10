FanDuel, DraftKings lead record $1.39B Super Bowl betting

The Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs generated record betting activity, with wagers reaching $1.39 billion.

Yahoo Finance anchor Josh Lipton joins Wealth host Brad Smith to analyze the booming sports betting industry, focusing on market leaders DraftKings (DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment's (FLUT) FanDuel.

This post was written by Angel Smith