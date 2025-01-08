Failing forward: Tips for finding small business success

As most entrepreneurs can attest, the journey to success is not linear. It's a path where failures sometimes teach greater lessons than wins, one where failing forward might just offer the key to prosperity.

Motivo Scar Care founder and CEO Jadis Montijo learned first-hand how to be a better businessman from his mistakes in his first venture, The Kind Pen. Though he and his team saw much success at the company, overspending in his personal life and a failed acquisition experience taught Montijo the skills he needed to turn his dream project, Motivo Scar Care, a thriving business.

"There's no industry crossover between what I did and what I'm doing now. But a lot of the failures that I had at my time during Kind Pen molded me and shaped me into who I am and made me more prepared for Motivo," he explained to Living Not So Fabulously hosts David & John Auten-Schneider. "A lot of startups fail. Even just trying to raise capital as an LGBTQ founder, less than 1% of VC dollars go to LGBTQ founders, right? Yet we create more successful businesses."

Montijo's best advice for entrepreneurs facing the endless, uphill, and oftentimes not-fun battle—as Montijo explained frankly—of starting a small business: be yourself. "If I didn't take the time to step back and authentically go through my transition to become myself, Motivo wouldn't be a thing. Maybe it would be a thing that someone else created. But taking the time to be myself and learn myself—it really put me on my path."

