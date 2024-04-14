Explosions and Sirens Heard Across Israel After Iranian Aerial Attacks
ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Israeli military says it has intercepted the “vast majority” of strikes from Iran after that country launched a direct attack on Israel late Saturday, lobbing dozens of drones and missiles and pushing the region closer to a full-blown military conflict on multiple fronts. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari told CNN the assault included “200 different kinds” of drones as well as ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.
Iran launched drones at Israel directly from its territory Saturday, the Israeli army said, marking a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier that Israel was prepared for a "direct attack from Iran" following its threats of retaliation for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate. Read our liveblog to follow the latest developments. Summary: Iran launched drones at Israel directly from its territory Saturd
Aircraft in Iraq and Syria have been deployed to intercept ‘any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions,’ the Ministry of Defence said.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Booms and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem early Sunday after Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war. The attack marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Condemnation was swift, with France saying that “Iran has crossed a new threshold wi
China is helping Russia undertake its biggest military expansion since Soviet times, US officials said Friday, stepping up public pressure as concerns rise over Ukraine. US officials are hoping the release of the intelligence will encourage European allies to press China, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to Beijing this weekend and Group of Seven foreign ministers meet next week in Italy.Unveiling US findings, officials said China was helping Russia on a range of areas including the joint product
The US has responded to the threat by moving warships, including the aircraft carrier the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, near Israel.
AL-MUGHAYYIR, West Bank (AP) — Israel's army said Saturday the body of a missing Israeli teen has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a “terrorist attack.” The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large attack by settlers on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday. The events marked the latest in escalating violence in the territory at a time when Israel is waging war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The army said security forces were pursuing those su
AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's air force intercepted and shot down dozens of Iranian drones that violated its airspace and were heading to Israel, two regional security sources said. In neighbourhoods south of the capital Amman, 60 km (37 miles) from Jerusalem, several downed drones were seen. Residents gathered around the remnants of one suspected large drone that fell in a commercial area of the city's Marj al Hamam suburb.
Berlin will send much-needed air defence systems to Kyiv as Moscow escalates attacks on Ukraine's power plants.
