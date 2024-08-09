Expedia soars on Q2 profit beat, CEO warns of softening demand

Shares of Expedia Group (EXPE) are soaring this morning after posting its second quarter report, revealing it beat expectations on both the top and bottom line with an adjusted earnings per share of $3.51 against an expected $3.12. CEO Ariane Gorin issued a warning, however, saying in the release that "in July, we have seen a more challenging macro environment and a softening in travel demand." As a result, the company was adjusting its expectations for the rest of the year.

Morning Brief Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down Expedia's results.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Take a look at shares of Expedia because it's moving higher this morning, up just about 11% the company's second quarter profit coming in higher than what the street had been expecting.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this comes despite issuing a bit of a warning, though, on demand.

The company CEO, saying in a statement that they have seen a quote softening in travel demand and are therefore adjusting their expectations for the remainder of the year.

So maybe it's not as rosy as it initially looks at first take here, But again, you're looking at a pop in the pre market.

You're looking at three month gains of just about 5%.

Remember that this is a stock that also closed the day up yesterday, up just about 4%.

So it has benefited here from the sustained that we have seen in international travel.

We have seen some destinations here, Middle East Europe, uh, a bit of a stand out point here for the company, but they do expect that demand to taper off.

They talk about high borrowing costs.

They talk about sticky inflation, not from a global perspective weighing on consumer spending.

So it's something that they wouldn't be surprised and maybe, to an extent, expect to weigh on the company's results here in the second half of the year.

Yeah, to your point, uh, the environment healthy in the second quarter, as they say, But like the last few quarters, stronger demand internationally relative to the U SI.

Story continues

Wonder how many of those trips were booked for Patty, as everybody is taking in the Olympics this year.

But one of the other huge things that we've seen is it's not all European travel.

Uh, as Delta had told us earlier in the earning season.

That's actually a lot of lat and travel that's taking place in being executed.

Also, one of the things that we've heard over the course of this week.

Airbnb pointing out that there's kind of a little bit, uh, less of a time that people are booking these trips with perhaps waiting for deals or waiting for some of the prices to drop, or just monitoring prices until it becomes a little bit more clear about whether or not they want to actually take the trip.

So booking closer to the trip, I imagine something that is, um, impacting some of the other booking companies here, especially Expedia.

As we're discussing these earnings.

And as we were taking a look at shares here just a moment ago, I'm taking a look at the year to date and, as of right now, year to date.

Still heavy declines for the company, really sensing right now, trying to figure out for investors at least where they're going to see some of these tough comparables, especially if you look back to the revenge travel that was taking place in 2023 where some of those bookings are set to reemerge.

What, It's gonna be the catalyst for that?

Yeah, exactly.

And I think when you're trying to figure out the extent of these gains right now, remember, it was also a stock that had been beaten up as we saw Airbnb disappoint and also booking so again move into the upside here