Expect profit taking before & after Fed rate cuts: Strategist

Stocks are on track to finish the month of August strong following a week filled with key earnings and inflation data, namely July's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index.

Heading into the final hours of trading for the month, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) are poised for wins for the month. As the calendar turns to September, investor attention now shifts toward a potential interest rate cut proposed by the Federal Reserve

Commerce Street Capital CEO and President Dory Wiley joins Market Domination to speak about the latest market moves and what to expect from the Fed's upcoming FOMC policy meeting.

"The economy's kind of hanging in there coming into what I expect to be a choppy fall," Wiley says, who adds that he expects "profit taking, especially for the next couple of weeks going into September 18."

"And once that Fed cuts that rate, which I think will be a positive for the market, I think you'll see a lot of institutions continue to profit take, particularly out of tech and rolling into other value-based opportunities. And then that choppiness continuing into the fall at best, unless something else happens to create a bigger downdraft," Wiley explains.

While investors reacted to Nvidia earnings (NVDA) this week with a slight sell-off, Dory has a message for retail investors “You buy it for the long term, that one you buy for the long term."

Video Transcript

As investors move past NVIDIA earnings focus now shifts to the Fed September meeting and that expected rate cut for more.

We want to welcome in Dory, Wiley, Commerce Street Capital CEO and President Dory.

It's always good to see you actually.

Do.

I wanna start on the economic data, um, because we've got some important prints this week.

We got GDP Dory this morning.

We got P ce I, I'm curious what you made of that economic data, Dory, what it tells you about the economy kind of where we are, where you think we're headed and how that, how that shapes and forms your view of the market.

Sure.

Absolutely.

And then whether someone cares what I think or not, I don't know, but they're gonna care what the fed thinks.

And, um, uh, you know that that data is still coming in strong.

It's showing the markets hanging in there just like the Feds shooting for this soft landing.

Now with the 818, 818,000 job claim adjustment, I think that since this rate cut questions how much Mark has been screaming for 50 basis points, we had the, uh, the big sell off in August.

I think there were some people screaming for the Fed put.

But I think now we're looking at a 25 basis point cut, uh, coming in August, August and the, and the economy is kind of hanging in there coming into what I expect to be a choppy fall.

Well, let's talk exactly about that.

I, if upcoming FED moves are already priced in what is going to be the single biggest driver of that choppiness heading into fall?

Well, they're going to continue to look for affirmation from the data, right?

And so you heard Bostic this week say, you know, hey, we don't want to move too fast.

We want to be cautious.

That's basically saying we're only doing 25 basis points.

We got two more meetings, maybe we'll do some more there, but we're going to go where the data takes us.

Now.

They're going to be tempted this fall, I think because we don't know what's gonna happen.

Right.

It's a crazy election season.

We don't have to get politically.

You just know it's crazy war assassination attempts, who knows what's gonna go on?

But having said that that's gonna make it at least choppy and very tradable.

And I expect profit taking, especially for the next couple of weeks, uh, going into September 18th and once that fed cuts that rate, which I think will be a positive for a market, I think you'll see a lot of institutions continue to profit, take particularly out of tech and rolling into other value based opportunities and then that choppiness continuing into the fall at fast unless something else happens to create, you know, a a bigger downdraft Dora.

I'm curious too how you thinking about uh seasonality, you know, you're heading into September here.

Historically Dory.

Not great month to be long the market.

How, how do you think about that as a strategist?

Yeah, you already see institutional investors rotating a lot more to cash family offices, very heavy in cash right now.

Uh retail still kind of hanging in there pretty good.

But I uh with that, I think it creates some trading opportunities and I'm more of a by hope guy but uh I think I'm gonna spend some time maybe trading in the fall and then looking for downdrafts to establish long term value.

Yeah, and you were mentioning profit taking from some of those hedge funds specifically taking some off the top in the tech trade.

But we know that retail investors even just within video really poured in on that debt prior to their earnings print, what would you say to retail investors about what they might need to be doing to be a little bit more defensive in a way that the hedge funds, the smart money in the room is already starting to do.

Well, they're not going to beat the head stumps, right.

You know, unless they're watching the screen all day.

Maybe they do.

Ok. Yeah, absolutely.

Uh, so I think the trick is you like Navidi, it's got a 55% margin, 100 and 20% return on equity.

So, what it missed a little bit off of outperforming expectations that's profit taking right there.

So the stock sells off, you buy it for the long term, for that one you buy for the long term.

If you retail, hold on to it, it's gonna go up and go down, but just buy it when it sells off and everybody's sour on it as long as it's getting those margins and those earnings.

I will, I really wouldn't worry about any big sell off in the video other than buying it.

What are your big worries for, for the market dory?

What would have you concerned in kind of the near to intermediate term?

What's on your radar?

Well, you think back to August, right?

We have the carry trade issue, uh that causes some problems, any kind of liquidity event or geopolitical event or something like that can obviously cause a great deal of damage in a hurry.

So the question is your portfolio, are you weathered to stand that?

Do you have plenty of cash to deal with that?

Uh, et cetera?

Uh You know, other things I kind of worry about coming into the next year is we still have this huge backlog of IP OS that we need to have coming out of private equity and we've seen some improvement this year versus last year, but that will really increase liquidity in the system, particularly in institutions pension funds and whatnot.

So they can free up some of this allocation and private equity that's been stuck there.

How much do you anticipate fed rate cuts, increasing the amount of IP OS that we are likely to see heading into 2025.

Then I think people will be racing for it every, anytime they get an opportunity for it.

Uh, and so if you get the 25 basis point rate cut, assuming the market doesn't sell off, you know, it should be fine, but maybe it's, it, it has some kind of profit taking and whatnot.

That's not a big deal.

I think that will encourage people to do some, some IP IP OS continuing all the way through the fall.

It's the big selloff that's gonna shut down the IP O market.

Do we also have to talk about the election right now?

When you look at the polls, it does look like a toss up.

Uh, dory.

I'm curious when, when your clients are asking you questions about that, what are they asking you?

Well, you know, uh, a lot of them get, uh, I, I wish I could dictate my client's behavior and sometimes they listen to me, sometimes they don't, but I think what happens they get frozen.

Well, I'm not doing anything until after the election they're scared of one candidate versus the other.

And what they really ought to do is build a portfolio or build a strategy that works for both of them.

You sort of have to get your personal biases out of the way and go.

What does the market want?

You know, and the market doesn't, like, change, it really doesn't like change.

So, if you remember when, uh, Trump was very first elected, you know, the market was terrified and went south and then it went up, you know, once it started figuring out and it went up for a couple of years.

Uh, but it's the market's not Democrat or Republican, the market just doesn't like uncertainty and you got to position your portfolio for unc certainty to do.

Ok. And be opportunistic uh in either scenario.

Well, speaking of uncertainty, one thing we don't know at the moment is what that Jobs report is gonna say on September 6th dory.

Do you think we're as vulnerable as we were a month ago when we got that last jobs report?

And we saw that along with many other things leading to that market route or are we in a better place now?

Well, you know, we all got rattled when that 818,000 adjustment came out.

We hadn't seen that before and you had, uh, you know, we're either totally incompetent and carrying, uh figuring this out or we're corrupt and political.

Who knows?

I think it may be, it's just tougher now.

I mean, you've got all these, uh, legal aliens or immigrants, whatever you want to call them coming over, it makes it tough to measure the number.

They're actually, you know, without getting into too much detail, the calculations are difficult.

So I do think the fed has been very consistent in its messaging.

You know, you got to give them credit for that and that is, they don't trust the numbers.

So they're not going to base their decision solely on any one number or any one set of numbers, particularly with employment because they know how difficult the numbers are, but it does influence them.