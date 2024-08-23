Expect more market volatility on labor data days: Expert

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has Wall Street abuzz, stating that "the time has come" for the Fed to start cutting rates. Some believe that now it will be up to the jobs data more than other economic data, that will determine how big those cuts will be.

Serpa Pinto Advisory Founder Jon Hilsenrath joins Asking For A Trend to discuss Chair Powell's comments and what they mean for the broader market.

Hilsenrath argues that Powell was sending the message that he "does not seek or welcome further labor market cooling" and is prepared to act more aggressively if the jobs data continues to deteriorate.

On the importance of data moving forward, Hilsenrath comments: "Over the last 2 or 3 years, a lot of the volatility in markets has happened on inflation days when CPI reports have come out or when PCE, personal consumption expenditure, reports have come out, because those reports have really dictated how the Fed was going to respond and what it was going to do with interest rates. What we're seeing now and the marker that Powell put in the ground was that they're now looking really carefully at jobs. So I think we're going to see more volatility on jobs days over the next few months than on CPI days."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

So, you know, you have tracked the Fed for a long time.

Um How would you sort of place this Powell speech compared to some of the ones we've heard from him over the past few years?

Well, you know, I think one of the things that Powell has done in Jackson Hole is that he's been very plain spoken about where he stands and where uh he believes he's going a couple of years ago, he kind of put a flag in the ground and said that the Fed will do whatever it takes to get inflation down to the 2% target, even if that required a recession.

What struck me most about today's speech?

Uh It wasn't, the time has come on.

A lot of people are talking about that.

It was when he said we do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions.

I, you know, I, he really emphasized labor market conditions today.

And to me that sets the tone for what happens next.

You know, the market is really uh focused on, is the fed gonna cut by a quarter point or by a half a point?

Are they gonna cut every meeting or every other meeting?

What Powell was telling us is that if he sees the unemployment rate going up further, it was 4.3% in July, then he's gonna look to be more aggressive.

He does not seek or welcome further uh uh labor market um cooling.

And so what that means is he'll be aggressive if he sees it, right?

I mean, in other words, we're still data dependent to, right.

It's just, there's different data that we are now dependent on that.

The, you know, we're tilting now towards labor data versus inflation numbers.

And that means that the next jobs report is gaining even more importance that, that, that's absolutely right.

And this is a shift that's been going on since Powell uh spoke to Congress back uh at, at mid year when he start, when he talked about the, the balance of risk becoming more balanced, uh uh about the fed, becoming more concerned about labor market conditions as opposed to uh inflation cooling.

And I think there's a really important point here for investors to consider, you know, over the last 23 years, a lot of the volatility in markets has happened on inflation days when CP I reports have come out or when P ce personal consumption expenditure reports have come out because those reports have really dictated uh how the fed was gonna respond and what it was gonna do with interest rates.

What we're seeing now in the marker that Powell put in the ground was that they're now looking really carefully at jobs.

So I think we're going to see more volatility on jobs days over the next few months than on CP I days.

You know, if you're looking to buy or trade volatility, that's the day you want.

Now, the first Friday of every month is, is gonna set the tone for the fed policy outlook for the next few months.

Yeah, makes sense.

I mean, do you also think that the, the market and Powell are now more on the same page than they have been at, at any time yet in this cycle?

Right?

I mean, we came into the year with the market pricing in seven cuts.

Um, and at the time, even there were some folks saying there's not gonna be any this year.

So there was a big dispersion but the market generally was looking at seven.

He, he was saying the same thing all along and gradually the market seemed to come to his position.

Well, you know, I think the market might be a little out of line.

I have to, I have to look at where fed futures end the day.

But earlier in this week, the market was pricing in a full percentage point of interest rate cuts through the end of the year now.

Like, so you have to back, back that out and figure out.

All right.

Well, like how are we gonna get there?

They would have to do at least a half a point at one meeting in order because there, there's only three left in order to get to a full percentage points or cuts by the end of the year.

I think what Powell is setting himself up for is, you know, two or three rate cuts this year.

Unless again, unless the job market it's coming week.

Unless we see that unemployment rate go up to 44 and four or five and then the market is gonna get its half percentage point cut.

But, you know, there's a chance that the market is looking for a little more than Powell was ready to do.

We're gonna know a lot more on the first Friday of September.