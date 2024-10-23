Existing home sales hit 14-year low, economists see 2025 recovery

September's existing home sales report released Wednesday showed sales dropped to 3.84 million units, falling short of the 3.88 million estimated and marking a 14-year low.

EY senior economist Lydia Boussour and Charles Schwab chief global investment strategist Jeffrey Kleintop join Catalysts to discuss the broader economic implications.

Boussour emphasizes that the report indicates ongoing downward pressure from higher interest rates on the housing market. She notes that US housing affordability remains "depressed" and is hovering around its lowest levels since the 1980s, characterizing the current housing market as "frozen."

Looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's potential easing cycle, Boussour projects optimism: "As we move into 2025, we do expect to see some of that pressure easing on the housing market, so we do expect to see a gradual recovery." She adds that the broader economy continues to move at a "solid pace."

Addressing the ongoing impact of rates on markets, Kleintop points to currently high market valuations, noting that sustained elevated rates put downward pressure on these valuations. He cautions that this environment, combined with slowing economic growth, could "see a beginning of a downtrend in earnings growth" and lead to moderating stock market gains.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Here to break down the latest economic data and what it means for the US economy.

We've got Lydia.

So he was senior economist and to put us in put this into context from a global perspective.

We've got Jeffrey client top, he is Chief Global Investment Strategist.

But I want to start with you here because investing homes existing home sales coming in at 3.84 million falling 1% to a 14 year low here, that feels very significant to me.

What is your reaction?

Yeah, I mean, I think the data really shows that um we continue to see some downward pressure from higher interest rates on the housing market.

Story continues

Housing activity remains under pressure.

When we look at the overall picture, we still have a depressed housing affordability in the US.

Um It's still Hoing around lowest level since the 19 eighties.

So we continue to see um you know, essentially a housing market that's frozen and where elevated interest rates and that restrictive policy stands is putting downward pressure on activity, Lydia.

How big of a risk do you see this being to future economic growth?

Yeah, I mean, we have um the Federal Reserve that has started to lower interest rates.

So as we move into 2025 we do expect to see some of that pressure uh easing on the housing market.

So we do expect to see a gradual recovery.

But overall, uh when we look at the economic picture, we continue to see an economy that's uh moving at a fairly solid pace.

If you look at economic growth in the third quarter, we are looking at growth above 3% for the US economy.

We are also looking at a consumer that is still standing even if it is doing so more cautiously, especially for lower household.

I think it's important to stress that we have this bifurcated consumer when it comes to the US and overall inflation continues to move in the right direction.

So I think the economy overall remains on solid pudding.

Yeah, it's also interesting noting that median home prices rose 3% from last year.

Certainly bad news when you think about the Feds path forward in the relationship of interest rates to home prices.

But Jeff, I want to bring you into the conversation here just in terms of how the macro environment has been impacting particularly fixed income over the course of the last week.

We're still seeing that rise in yields the tenure at over 4.2%.

How long do you think equities can with stand that kind of upward momentum?

Well, you know, we'll have to see what we hear this week and next week from an earnings perspective to see how that can be sustained.

Valuations are very high.

And of course, we know when longer term rates rise that puts downward pressure on valuations and and US equities are pressing on a fairly robust outlook for earnings growth next year.

Analysts are looking for double digit growth and the problem with that is that we're actually seeing economic growth slow.

I'm not looking for a recession in the US next year, but we are seeing GDP growth slow according to the IMF estimates came out what yesterday, uh from 2.8% this year to 2.2% GDP growth next year.

And the PM I, which is a really interesting indicator of what's going on with earnings.

Usually it, it leads earnings by about three months in its trend.

The US PM I in manufacturing is showing signs of weakening even as analysts have been rising, estimates higher.

We've been seeing economic uh uh uh outlook uh from those same business leaders revised downward.

So I think it'll be interesting as we go through this earnings season with very few upward revisions to estimates uh as we've as over the last few weeks.

If we see a beginning of a downtrend in earnings growth tied to this somewhat softer outlook that could undermine the stock uh stock markets gains this year, we've already seen some weakness this week that could extend into next week as well.

So what does that tell us about the potential levels that we could see for yields?

And if that were, in fact to be the case, well, they could come down a little bit.

Uh, we think that this probably, um, the time to extend duration is, is, you know, probably past at this point, maybe yields, stabilize a little bit here.

I think where we might see rates come down more dramatically is outside the US.

You know, we just had uh 15 minutes ago, a 50 basis point rate cut from the bank of Canada as he called slows there and inflation is coming down rapidly.

In fact, inflation is coming down much more rapidly outside the US than inside the U SI think you could see more downside to yields uh both in the short and longer term outside the US, which could really benefit valuations where they're still relatively low and that could benefit international performance here in the fourth quarter.