How the everyday consumer is driving earnings

Several household names are reporting quarterly earnings this week. Wealth! Host Brad Smith examines which companies consumers may use daily report this week, including Meta Platforms (META), PayPal (PYPL), Visa (V), Chipotle (CMG), and more.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

Today is the first very busy day of a super busy week of earnings with five of the most valuable US companies in the S and P 500 set to report on the whole to this point, earnings growth has come in shy of expectations.

U Bs had expected 5 to 7% eps growth for the S and P 500.

But of reports made public thus far, the real number is tracking closer to 3 to 5% growth.

A few household names may help lift investor spirits and you may have contributed to those results from your own everyday use apps spends and eats are the buckets that we're gonna create for you here and these companies give insight into the health of the economy.

So for the apps, we have Apple, of course, the Highway for apps and then you have also Meta and Uber.

Now meta is the first of the group to report results out tomorrow and then investors are going to be eyeing how much they're planning to spend on artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Apple's earnings are out Thursday and that could give us some insight into spending on consumer technology especially after the company began marketing its new operating system artificial intelligence features and of course, you got Uber that's also out Thursday and it's all about the discretionary spending for mobility.

How often are consumers tapping that Uber app to catch a ride on the town in the last few months now, for spends in that bucket that we created for you.

This is where you're gonna be keeping close tabs on Visa, mastercard and paypal.

This is gonna look at the financial health of consumers.

Now, not just whether they're willing to spend, but whether they're spending more than they can afford, measured by debt levels and perhaps even delinquencies.

Story continues

And finally, let's go to the eats here.

A BM, Bev, Starbucks and Chipotle food prices have been a source subject for some consumers over the last few quarters with sales falling at companies like Starbucks companies are working to offer people the best bang for their buck and give them value and bring them back through their doors while also juggling elevated labor expenses.

And of course, those aren't the only names to watch, but there are a few that are well known by your household to get you set up for the busy week ahead.