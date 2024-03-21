Euro zone business activity nearly stabilizes: PMI

STORY: Euro zone business activity almost returned to growth in March.

While that outperformed expectations, the recovery was uneven.

Services activity saw a strong rebound, but manufacturing endured a severe downturn.

That was the reading from the closely watched Purchasing Managers' Index data released Thursday (March 21).

The overall PMI rose to 49.9 this month, from February 49.2 - just under the 50 level separating growth from contraction.

The survey also showed inflationary pressures eased in March, in a boost for policymakers at the European Central Bank.

It kept borrowing costs at record highs earlier this month, but analysts expects cuts later this year.

A PMI covering the bloc's dominant services industry soared to a nine-month high of 51.1 from February's 50.2.

Demand for services was up for the first time since June.

But the manufacturing PMI fell to a three-month low of 45.7 from 46.5 - well below expectations.

In European economic powerhouse Germany, the economic downturn eased slightly in March.

The composite PMI there rose to 47.4 in March from 46.3 in February - ahead of forecasts.

Things weren't so bright in France, however.

Business activity shrank for a tenth consecutive month in March, according to its PMI.

Demand for French goods and services deteriorated and employment fell.