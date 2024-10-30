Etsy posts mixed Q3 results, announces $1B share buyback

Etsy (ETSY) stock is moving higher in Wednesday's after-hours trading session, following the company's mixed third quarter results. While revenue exceeded expectations, profits fell short of analyst estimates. However, the e-commerce platform also announced a new $1 billion share buyback program.

Asking for a Trend hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton analyze the company's third quarter report, discussing how the stock has struggled year to date.

Video Transcript

All right, let's get to one More.

Shares of Etsy are up about 12% following its third quarter earnings report.

The company reporting mixed results, profit did miss expectations.

Revenue came in above estimates and third quarter gross margin coming in just shy of the streets estimate and the company's guidance for that metric for the fourth quarter said they say it's going to decline by low to mid single digit Etsy also announcing a new $1 billion share buy back programme.

Now these shares, unlike most of the ones that we've been talking about, down about 40% going into this report a week low yesterday, yeah, and they sort of acknowledge that it's been a challenging year.

Josh Silverman, SC CEO talked about that in that there's been increments pressure on Etsy Marketplace year over year gross merchandise sales.

But he talked about investing with discipline and focus at the company after what has been a challenging period that consolidated gross merchandise sales.

He's referring to $2.9 billion.

That's down 4.1% on a year to year basis.

Gross merchandise sales for folks who don't know is basically the value of all the stuff that is sold on Etsy.

So that went down a little bit.

Yes, his comments here he talks about Listen, it's been a challenging period for discretionary goods, but talks about we're investing with discipline.

Focus to make every S to make Etsy even more Etsy, which we believe will lift our boat when the tide comes back in again.

Revenue up 4.1% at the company.

