ERISA turns 50: How one law revolutionized retirement

Fifty years ago, the world dramatically changed for Americans saving for retirement. The landmark law known as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) was enacted. But is the law still enough to protect retirement planners in the modern day? If not, what can be done to improve it?

In this special episode of Decoding Retirement, Robert "Bob" Powell joins a panel with Kerry Hannon, Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist, and Molly Moorehead, Yahoo Finance Personal Finance Editor, to discuss everything ERISA. Learn all about the history of modern retirement plans, and how more legislation will be required to further protect employees and employers in this week's episode of Decoding Retirement.

The history of ERISA (1:00)

What led to this law being enacted?

"That whole idea was to give workers some kind of retirement security." - Kerry Hannon

The successes of ERISA (5:20)

What were the benefits of ERISA?

"It did give employees this avenue to really take control of their retirement savings." - Kerry Hannon

How ERISA can be improved (13:25)

After half a century it's clear that more work needs to be done.

"We need some kind of uniformity." - Bob Powell

