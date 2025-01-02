EquityZen's top IPO predictions for 2025

Momentum in the IPO market is expected to pick up in 2025 with Wall Street forecasting more companies itching to go public this year. EquityZen Chief Strategy Officer Phil Haslett discusses several of the companies that could IPO in 2025 that are on his radar.

"ServiceTitan (TTAN)... [and] Rubrik (RBRK) [were] doing hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue... So these were $5 billion, $6 billion, $7 billion businesses and valuations. So first, that's kind of the mark, I'd say," Haslett tells Brad Smith and Madison Mills, saying key themes like liquidity could act as motivators for public debuts in some cases. "One that we keep an eye on is a company named CoreWeave... [it's] a tech company that does a lot of the GPU computing, right place, right time for AI and data centers."

Haslett also comments on the likelihood of an IPO by Cerebras Systems, Inc.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.