Elon Musk, Bill Ackman voice support for Trump after attack

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman, among other business leaders, have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express support for former President Donald Trump following his assassination attempt on Saturday. Puck News founding partner William Cohan joins Catalysts to discuss the political implications surrounding the corporate world's endorsements after this past weekend's events.

Cohan suggests this public show of support was likely a strategic move by the CEOs, allowing them to "declare their support for Trump without being attacked for it on social media." He notes that this "unfortunate incident" provided them with a "cover" to voice their backing.

Regarding the election outlook, Cohan says: "At this moment, I think the combination of Biden's poor debate performance, his subsequent attempts to rectify that, and this horrible incident over the weekend... most people at this point seem to be resigned to the fact that Trump is going to win. There's going to be a second Trump administration, and there's not much Biden can do about it, unfortunately."

We're continuing to monitor any reactions to the assassination attempt on former President Trump from over the weekend.

Just hours after that incident, we had Elon Musk and Bill Ackman taking to X to declare their support for the former president.

But otherwise, the reaction has been somewhat muted outside of executives condemning the violence.

So here to discuss, we've got William Cohen Puck News, founding partner, William.

It's great to have you on here.

Obviously, it's a muted reaction from executives who are sticking to the talking point of condemning the violence here.

But I'm curious from your perspective, those who have spoken out and confirmed their support of the Trump campaign, do you think they were just waiting for a moment to be able to speak openly about their support of Trump?

And this was kind of always in the cards for Musk and an Ackman Ackman type.

Um I think with regard to those two, both Ackman and, and Musk, uh they probably were looking for a way to uh declare their support for Trump uh without uh sort of being attacked for it uh on social media.

And I think this unfortunate incident, uh you know, we're, we're in a, remain in an epidemic of gun violence that never seems to stop, uh, you know, gave them the cover that they probably were looking for.

Yes.

Well, I do want to talk about what you're anticipating throughout the course of the week here as Trump is heading to the RNC.

Do you think the events of the weekend are going to impact his VP pick at all?

Um, iii, I don't think it's gonna impact the, the VP pick.

I mean, uh I think it at this moment, the combination of, you know, Biden's uh poor uh uh debate performance, his subsequent attempts to rectify that and then this horrible incident over the weekend.

Uh I think most people now seem to be, although, you know, they're still four months away from the election.

I think most people at this point seem to be resigned to the fact that Trump is going to win.

There's going to be a second Trump administration and there's not much Biden can do about it, unfortunately.

Although again, there's still a lot of time, lots of things can happen, but I just think the combination of these two now is uh there's a resignation uh uh amongst uh many Democrats.

Uh most people on Wall Street who are Democrats actually and would prefer not to see a second Trump administration of my uh reading of the situation now is that uh this just seems like there's nothing much can be done anymore.

Well, Bill, why the resignation then?

I mean, we had a o for example over the weekend saying that if senior Democrats are resigned to a Trump presidency, then they themselves should retire.

If you're in a position of power, why not take that power and do something if you're concerned about the future of the country?

No, I'm not talking about the people, you know, in Congress or high level Democrats or people who talk to, to Biden.

I'm just talking about rank and file Americans, you know, rank and file Democrats, people who, you know, were very hopeful.

Uh before the debate that Biden would be re-elected, I think between the combination of these two things, it's uh kind of a double whammy on an unprecedented scale and I'm not sure many people, at least at this moment, look again, four months to go, but at this moment, I think there's suddenly widespread resignation that Trump will be returned to office.

I mean, and you see that with, you know, people like Bill Ackman who have been supporting Democrats for the last year or consistently now suddenly is coming out full throated for Donald Trump.

So, I mean, uh you know, I think that's going to unfortunately be happening more and more.

Uh and it, it just uh it does, I mean, not just, it'll still be close, but I think the electoral map uh seems to be shifting in Trump's favor and that's really where the rubber meets the road.

Obviously, you've spent a lot of your career on Wall Street Bill.

I want to talk about the potential market impact.

What do you think is the single biggest trade that investors should be watching ahead of November?

Is it Bitcoin?

Is it the treasury curve deepening?

What do you think is the best hedge against a potential return for Trump to the White House?

I think it's uh Trump media and technology.

Look, this, the stock is up 33% today.

It's, uh, obviously a litmus test on Trump and his second administration.

What people think, uh, he's going to do.

I mean, obviously, if you had, uh, bought the stock on Thurs, uh, on Friday, you'd be sitting with a 33% gain today.

I mean, it, unfortunately, it seems like it's a litmus test for Trump and if you want to play the Trump gambit, uh that seems to be the best way.

I mean, I'm not a trader.

I, you know, I don't know how you, you would do it or what the best way is to do it, but it certainly is one way to, to play it.

And, you know, he's been saying that the reason the stock market is hitting all time highs is because his prospects for re-election are, are looking better and better.

He just obviously got a great court ruling today.

He's probably the luckiest man on the face of the earth.

Uh, if you, uh, look at everything altogether, the guy has got an incredible, uh, more lives than a cat.

Uh, I think at this point, um, and if you wanna play his return, uh, in the markets, hi, his back is certainly one way to do it.