Elliott's proxy battle adds 'a lot of noise' to Southwest stock

Tom Fitzgerald, TD Cowen vice president of equity research, joins Morning Brief to discuss the proxy battle between Elliott Management and Southwest Airlines (LUV).

Fitzgerald explains that the proxy battle will "continue to add a lot of noise into the shares" for Southwest. He argues, "We're not really sure that a management change would add a lot of value here, especially given the good relations that Southwest management has with their employee base, which is not a given in this industry." He explains that Elliott's involvement could pose a risk for Southwest, causing employee morale to decrease.

He believes that the company's upcoming earnings will be "critical," and hopes that they will provide more information about some of the initiatives they discussed during Investor Day. "We think they have a lot more explaining to do and hopefully provide more meat on the bone to what we can expect in 2026," he adds.

We also gotta ask you about another airline in your coverage list that's actually going through a big a proxy and larger activist campaign.

And, and that's Southwest, you know, as you've seen this, this special vote and the special meeting rather be called into i into the fray here.

How do you anticipate that that's gonna play out?

And, and what type of pressure does that continue to put on Southwest to make even more leadership changes to really appease some of what Elliott has already communicated and what now investors also have on their plate to consider.

We think it's going to continue to add a lot of noise into the shares.

And, you know, it's hard to handicap here which way investors vote.

We're not really sure that a management chain could add a lot of value here, especially given the good relations that Southwest management has with their, with their employee base, which is not a given in this industry.

Um We're what, you know, I think it's a critical earnings call next week for them.

We're hoping that they unpack more detail on some of the, some of the initiatives that they rolled out at Investor day, specifically some of the answers and then some of the, the timing and the the mix on their asset sales and you know, how much will be sell lease back, how much will be outright sales.

And um so we think they have a lot more explaining to do and, and hopefully provide more meat on the bone to, to what we can expect in 2026.

Is there a risk at all that Elliott's involvement in what they're pushing for is going to jeopardize any of the progress that Southwest might have been able to see here in the coming months that was laid out from their transformation plan for sure.

Yeah, there, there's definitely a risk there.

And what does that look like?

Well, it could, you know, you could see an employee morale go, go down if, if, you know, if it's a new management team that's not well received, it could just add a lot of noise in the stock, you know, depending if Elliott eventually just decides to move out the world with its capital, they, you know, that's a big position and, you know, 2 billion versus of the, of the float that they'd have to exit from.

That's a, that's a big weight on the share.

So it's, it's a big risk.