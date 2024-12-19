Eli Lily GLP-1 shortage ends, FDA says: Hims & Hers stock falls

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) shares tumble after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the shortage in Eli Lilly's (LLY) weight loss drug, Zepbound, has been resolved. The stock falls in anticipation of lower demand as the supply of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs improves.

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton examine the stock move and what investors need to know about the evolving GLP-1 market.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.