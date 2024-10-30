Eli Lilly stock tumbles on Q3 miss, Zepbound sales fall short

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) stock is down in Wednesday's premarket trading after the pharmaceutical company reported third quarter results that missed revenue expectations. The disappointing performance was driven by lower-than-anticipated sales of the company's weight loss drug, Zepbound.

Eli Lilly also slashed its profit guidance for the full year.

Yahoo Finance Senior Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the key factors contributing to the biotech company's results.

Finally, Eli Lily tumbling after missing third quarter estimates as revenue for its weight loss drug that bound fell short.

The company also slashing its profit guidance.

Yeah, definitely a shocking surprise from from Eli Lily There.

We know that the street was expecting much better numbers coming out of the for that bound and monja, especially considering that the FDA took these drugs off of shortage.

So Eli Lily did confirm that they do have supply.

That's not an area of concern.

And those numbers are really something that may tell a story that could be coming.

We did see No, no miss last quarter.

We'll wait to see what their numbers are.

So is the competition maybe drying up?

Is there some softness in the market?

Those are questions that we still have not had answered, and it's going to be something that we observe.

We have seen bariatric surgery, for example, uh, decrease, uh, in the in the year.

So what is the G LP?

One story is surprisingly, something we're still trying to figure out.

So let's take a look at the numbers for Lily and what caused this drop.

As you mentioned, the uh, updated guidance on the higher end reduced to 46 billion for 2024.

Meanwhile, we got an update on the range as well, uh, for EPS up to 13.52 per share.

So that's just what to look for.

For the end of the year.

I had a chance to chat with Dave Ricks CEO of Eli Lilly earlier and talked about how he's thinking about the story for G LP ones.

UH, he mentioned, When it comes to production, of course, we know the FDA is reconsidering the shortage designation.

But he says underlying production is on track to beat our goal of 50% increase year over year growth, so that is something to keep an eye on.

The company is actively pushing out more product.

We also know through lily direct, which is the vials available for patients as well as those auto injector pens.

In addition, talking about this idea that maybe their softness, he said, quote growth for us is sequentially 25% quarter over quarter in the US on a demand basis, we've also seen, uh, Zep Bound, which is the weight loss drug increase significantly over manjar the diabetes drug, and start to take away a little bit more market share from competitor Novo.

So, uh, you see the numbers down still just based on that miss, and it's going to be interesting to see what he kind of signals to Wall Street what he is telling investors on the call later this morning.

But it's an interesting story.

It is a very interesting story, and and you can tell, I think just by the stocks reaction and even there's a quick analyst take this morning.

Just how much of a surprise this really came from, or or came about to be here for analysts, I'm curious, just in terms of how much you think this changes the narrative around G LP ones going forward.

Or at least maybe over the next quarter or two.

So I think it's right now we're in a period of the hype.

Maybe is gone.

And so now we're in.

What does the normal market look like right and getting when Novo gets off shortage, too?

What does that full story look like?

That's those are the things that I'm waiting to hear and see.

And I think it's interesting that some analysts are predicting that it might be a little bit softer.

Uh, what?

Uh, the new approvals will look like, especially when they enter sleep apnea and fatty liver.

And we saw, you know, uh, Novo get into cardiovascular.

So all of that is part of the story.

Part of, uh, what?

Their approvals they can get how they can get more revenue in X.

US is also part of that story.

They had to push out some of those dates to make sure they fix the US market first.

And so now they're entering all these new markets.

So will that balance out the revenue in the coming quarters?

So even if there is a little bit of a dip, it is covered by the the new markets.

Well, that's a lot of nuance, but I'm waiting to see all of that.

Yeah, exactly.

Eli Lilly shares again off just about 11% pre market on thanks