How election years influence bitcoin prices

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices are rallying, boosted by a 50 basis point Federal Reserve interest rate cut last week. However, looking at historical trends, the cryptocurrency appears to be in a holding pattern as it awaits its potential next big catalyst: the US presidential election.

Catalysts anchor Madison Mills breaks down the jump in bitcoin prices during previous election years, discussing how the upcoming election might influence cryptocurrency markets.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Everyone, it's time for our chart of the day.

After a 75% rally to start the year that brought Bitcoin to nearly $75,000 the Cryptocurrency came off of those highs and is now in a holding pattern.

Could the next big catalyst for the digital currency be the election history might just have something to say about this young finance catalyst co anchor Madison Mills over acts the interactive with a further look into the crypto space.

Hey, Matty, Hey, Brad, thanks so much.

So I want to take a look at how Bitcoin has performed both in 2016 and 2020 those prior election years.

You can see this light blue line is the performance in 2020 a clear kind of hockey stick following the November election.

And by the way, this bottom access here, you can see the day of the year so pretty far into the year in 2020 is when we did see that Bitcoin rally following the results of that November election.

Also, you can see this purple bar is 2016, a slight rally after the election, but nothing like what we saw in 2020 then this yellow line is where we are now.

So we are in a bit of a holding pattern, like you mentioned Brad for Cryptocurrency, specifically for Bitcoin.

So the big question is whether or not the election could lead to a little bit more of a rally in Bitcoin.

And this has kind of become a political football between both of the presidential candidates.

Story continues

We had, uh, Vice President Kamala Harris over the weekend and and in the recent days here, talking about what her potential policies could look like, kind of pinning herself as a pro digital assets candidate.

This comes as former President Donald Trump has done the same thing.

And I want to point out a note that I was looking at this morning from Standard Charters, head of digital assets, saying that his belief is that Bitcoin could rally to $125,000 by year end.

If former President Trump does secure a win, Of course, right now Bitcoin coming off at $75,000 highs and trading in a little bit of a range bound range here because of a lack of catalyst for the sector.

The thing I want to leave you guys with Is that what's different this time around versus what we saw in that prior chart is that Bitcoin was previously coming off of lows within a bull rally so you can see that there was a big dip prior to the rally.

And right now, we're not necessarily seeing that if you go all the way over here, you see the lows of the year for Bitcoin.

So it's less of a potential likelihood for a huge jump up, given that Bitcoin has not been in as bad of a place heading into this election.