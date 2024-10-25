Election uncertainty puts major M&A deals on hold

Companies have increasingly paused their merger and acquisition (M&A) plans amid uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential election. Major deals, including proposed mergers between ConocoPhillips (COP) and Marathon Oil (MRO) as well as Capital One (COF) and Discover Financial Services (DFS), have reportedly pushed closing timelines into 2025 or beyond the presidential inauguration.

Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan examines the factors behind this strategic pause in M&A activity, particularly focusing on how antitrust enforcement approaches could vary under a Trump administration versus a Harris administration.

Companies are wrestling with the timing of mergers and acquisitions as the presidential election is muddying the picture for antitrust enforcement, Yah finances Alexis K and joins us now with more.

This is such an interesting topic, Alexis, because obviously Lena K is head of the FTC has been aggressive as sort of however you want to put it.

And there are a lot of questions about whether she'll keep her job and even if she doesn't what the policy stance would be under a different administration.

Yeah, and I can't even count the number of people journalists, others trying to predict read the tea leaves for what would happen either under a high, uh, Harris administration or a Trump administration.

And we're already seeing some action.

Some maybe trepidation with M and A.

With the election approaching here, you saw Qualcomm taking a pause on its considerations to acquire Intel.

Also, Capital One, Discover originally wanted to close in December and now saying it's looking more like 2025.

Also, uh, ConocoPhillips, also looking to push its close, uh, with marathon after the inauguration.

So, uh, with all that said, that is kind of a common thing that happens in an election year, and then it picks up again in December, typically so.

The thing, though here is there's no real solid indicator with as many people as I asked this question to.

To try to read the tea leaves no real solid indicator of how enforcement would look under Trump or under Harris.

Some think that a Harris administration Lina Khan or not, whether she keeps her job would look like a carbon copy of the Biden administration's policy approach.

Others say that the trump policy would be more hands off, but we don't really know.

And so all we can do is really look at the record.

So let's take a look at what Trump actually did what Biden actually did.

So under the Biden administration, you mentioned aggressive under Lina Khan and Jonathan Cantor at the DOJ.

You did have a change, a new merger guidelines that were issued, and this made it more lenient for the standard to even take a look at a company and question whether they have violated the laws can be done.

So you've got Biden going after Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, Ticketmaster, Facebook, uh, JetBlue and then Kroger Albertsons.

That's just to name a few.

Uh, then I mean tapestry and and tapestry now?

Yep.

And so Then jump over and look at Trump.

OK, maybe not as aggressive on the litigation front, but going after Google, he was his administration filed That landmark case in the search case, that is is now a part complete, uh, AT&T and Time Warner challenging that merger Visa plaid.

But also some really novel theories going against vertical mergers came out of the Trump administration.

In addition, the Trump Administration, uh, brought a technology task force to the FTC that is now at least a permanent fixture, as it's been since his administration also launching investigations into Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft.

Uh, so, uh, Trump has said a little bit on the campaign trail.

Uh, he responded to Bloomberg asking about the remedy in the Google search case.

We I haven't really heard anything from Kamala Kamala Harris.

Uh, but Trump said What you can do without breaking up Google is you can make sure it's more fair.

So sounding like maybe the enforcement element he would not support so much, uh, divestment in the company reading through your story.

Alexis.

I was curious about the trump part because I thought from 30,000 ft, the reed is just He's pro business, right?

So he's the better candidate.

If I'm in M and a and I'm interested in M and a right, that would be the clear read.

Why isn't that the case based on people you spoke with, So I won't say there aren't differing opinions.

Many people think that Trump would absolutely have a lighter touch.

But I think you also have to recognise that his administration kind of surprised some people in the actions that it did file more than any other Google.

Right, Because now we have Google search being deemed an illegal monopolist.

Now we are facing a remedy phase and the potential that the company could actually be broken up into various parts unknown right now.

Uh, so, yeah, I think that is the knee jerk reaction.

Uh, but there's a a lot of story to still be told here.

Well, as always in politics, there's the narrative and there's the reality what they say versus what actually happened for the reality part.

Thanks for waiting, Alexis Keenan.

Appreciate you joining us