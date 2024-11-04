Election Day, US trade deficit, Boeing vote: What to Watch

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will go head-to-head tomorrow, November 5, in the 2024 presidential election.

Notable companies reporting earnings include Ferrari (RACE), Yum! Brands (YUM), Restaurant Brands International (QSR), and GlobalFoundries (GFS).

The latest reading on the US trade deficit is also due out tomorrow morning, while striking Boeing (BA) workers will vote Monday night over whether to accept or reject the newest contract proposal.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.