Elastic shares sink after slashing guidance, BofA downgrade

Shares of Elastic (ESTC) plunged on Friday. The company's second quarter revenue guidance disappointed Wall Street. Meanwhile, Bank of America downgraded Elastic to Neutral from Buy.

Market Domination's Josh Lipton and Madison Mills discuss analyst reactions to the results as many slash price targets on the stock.

Elastic flashing, its revenue guidance for the full year missing estimates take a look at those shares down nearly 27.5% 2nd quarter revenue outlook also missing Wall Street's expectations here.

And then we got that cut to neutral from Bank of America, which was kind of the final nail in the coffin for Elastic today, several price cuts as well.

Kind of trying to be an A I play here for those who haven't heard of it, but more geared towards the analytic side of things.

It's not like the chat GP T that you and I would be using Josh, their customers are the likes of Microsoft and even, you know, in the financial sector, you're thinking City Goldman Sachs, but they made some changes to their sales structure this quarter and it seems to have messed with them in the earnings.

Yes.

What do bulls say on a day like this man?

Well, Brent Tale over Jeffries, friend of the show, small guy, here's what he was telling his clients most concerning issue was the lack of communication to investors about the sales segmentation changes.

Maybe the start of the first quarter company he, uh Brent says impacted by tough macro uh credibility.

He says is gonna take a hit but is purely execution related, not a fundamental issue.

Uh He sticks with buy price target 110.