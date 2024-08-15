Edgar Bronfman Jr. reportedly preparing bid for Paramount

Media mogul Edgar Bronfman Jr. is reportedly entering the ring and readying a bid for Paramount Global's (PARA) parent company National Amusements. While Paramount agreed to an offer by Skydance Media in July, this news comes during the 45 day "go-shop" period when the media giant can consider other takeover bids.

Yahoo Finance senior entertainment reporter Alexandra Canal explains this news and puts into context of Paramount's current cost-cutting initiative.

There's yet another development in the Paramount Saga media executive Edgar Bronfman junior is preparing a bid for national amusements.

It's the family company that controls Paramount Global.

This coming out of the go shop period that ends on August 24th.

Our senior reporter, uh Alexander Canal has been of course tracking the force.

And look, I think ultimately that is going to end up being sky dance media.

That's something that show a red stone who controls Paramount through her family's holding company.

National Amusement seems to be the most comfortable with the crazier things have happened.

And this is a report from Bloomberg saying that the air to the Canadian conglomerate.

See company Anger bro and Junior is close to making an offer on the media giant similar to Sky Dance.

He is reportedly interested in purchasing national amusements.

He's also reportedly weighing an investment in Paramount itself so this could potentially create this bidding war for this company.

You mentioned that 45 day go shop period.

That's something that both Paramount and Sky Dance agreed to.

But like I said, Sky Dance has already laid out their strategic vision for the company.

Paramount has been aggressively cause really preparing its balance sheet for that eventual takeover, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

They began layoffs on Tuesday.

They plan to lay off 15% of their workforce.

But the end of this week, they're going to completely shut down their TV studio.

They took a $6 billion right down in their cable company.

So this is, this is an entertainment giant that is really struggling with a lot of same things that we've seen throughout the legacy television landscape and, and they really seem to be in a position where, you know, preparing their balance sheet trying to get ready for that Sky Dance deal.

Maybe that changes.

I just don't see it at this point changing.

But you know, again, people just want a piece of this and you wonder like a month ago.

Right.

Right.

It, it, it's sort of you want what you can't have maybe who knows?

