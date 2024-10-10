What this economist says is 'the big question' for the Fed

The September CPI data released Thursday morning came in hotter than expected, with food and housing prices exerting the most pressure on Americans. University of Cambridge Janeway professor of financial economics Constantine Yannelis joins to discuss his outlook on the current economic environment.

Yannelis acknowledges that home prices continue to rise faster than headline inflation. While he notes "the good news" is that home price growth has been decelerating, "homeownership remains out of reach for many American households." With high inflation and interest rates, Yannelis explains that the environment is challenging for first-time homebuyers to manage mortgage payments, stating, "I really don't think we're gonna see it become much easier" until the federal funds rate begins to decrease significantly.

Regarding monetary policy, Yannelis observes that the Federal Reserve is in a holding pattern. "The Fed is waiting to see what the data says," he states. Adding "The president of the New York Fed, John Williams, recently said that we should reduce rates but overtime. The big question here is what does overtime mean and how quickly will the Fed cut rates?"

Video Transcript

Food and housing prices are two of the biggest challenges affecting everyday Americans.

Joining me now we've got Constantine Yanis, who is the University of Cambridge Financial Economics professor.

Great to have you here on the program with us.

You know, what do you see for that?

For the housing market moving forward?

Well, uh home prices are continuing to rise and they're rising at a rate faster than headline um inflation.

The good news is that home price growth has been slowing uh uh slowing uh ju just to a trickle.

So uh there could be bright news on the horizon, but homeownership remains out of reach for many American households.

So uh housing costs are up by almost 50% since uh 2020.

And that's before you factor in that.

It's very hard for a lot of households to service on a mortgage because interest rates are so high.

So I I really don't think we're going to see it become much easier unfortunately, for first time home buyers until we see substantial cuts in uh uh the federal funds rate.

And, and where would that cut in federal funds rate need to translate down to the in trickle through to the mortgage rate because it seems like the mortgage rates have, have tried the best anticipate as possible, at least what that pathway for the fed funds rate.

And the cutting cycle could look like we, we, we're not seeing, uh, that much, um, a pass through now because the, the Federal Reserve is in a little bit of a holding pattern.

Uh, at the moment, uh, rates are still quite high relative to historical levels uh over the past couple of decades and the fed is waiting to see what the data says.

So the president of the New York fed John Williams recently said that we should reduce rates.

But over time and the big question here is what does over time mean and how quickly will the fed cut rates?

So uh Chairman Powell exemplified this holding pattern two weeks ago, he made it clear that the FED is as he put it not on any preset course and that the institution will react to data and uh events.

And unfortunately, uh news today from the Consumer Price Index report makes it clear that this holding pattern probably isn't going to end any time soon.

Inflation is continuing to cool, but the number came down to 2.4%.

The good news is it's lower than last month, which was 2.5% year on year.

But this was higher than uh what economists forecast at 2.3%.

And still well above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%.

And what was a bit worrying uh was that uh core inflation, which is inflation that uh excludes uh food and energy, which are quite um uh volatile, that actually increased a little bit um uh to uh 3.3% almost um uh a point higher than uh regular, the regular uh CP I.