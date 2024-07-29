The economics behind the Olympics: Economist explains

The 2024 Paris Olympics are well underway. Data from the Paris Organizing Committee reveal $9.7 billion has been spent on the games, but does that truly represent the total cost?

Smith College Professor of Economics Andrew Zimbalist joins Wealth! to give insight into the money spent to host the Olympics and why many cities are truly prepared for the impact it has on them.

Zimbalist says that people should be taken "with a large grain of salt" given that they are "fungible" depending on what the organizing committee chooses to include or skip.

Given how high the costs are to host the Olympics, Zimbalist suggests that it may be time for the International Olympic Committee not to look for a new host city every four years and, instead, find permanent homes for both the summer and winter games.

Video Transcript

Athletes are convening from around the world and they begin to take the world stage this weekend for the 2024 summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

But while they seek glory and hopefully some riches, the city is left to foot the bill.

The latest estimates put the Paris Games.

Wow, at 8.9 billion or about $9.7 billion is the budget there.

Now, this broke the original budget from when the bid about seven years ago but is one of the least expensive recent summer games.

London 2022 clocked in at $16.8 billion.

Rio was $23.6 billion in Tokyo in 2020 slash 2021 with $13.7 billion according to the Oxford Olympics study.

So is it worth it to the city and the people who live there to host the Olympic Games?

Joining me now is Andrew Zimbalist who is the Smith College Professor of Economics here.

Great to have you.

So is it worth it when you consider all of the costs that cities have to take into account to host the Olympics?

Simple answer is No.

And let me also point out Oxford has done some wonderful work on the Olympics but their budget numbers are including athletic infrastructure.

They're not including transportation infrastructure, telecommunications or hospitality infrastructure.

So it doesn't represent the actual cost.

So Tokyo is probably somewhere the actual cost in part because of the delay from the COVID uh pandemic, their cost was probably over $30 billion.

Rio's cost was probably over $20 billion in Paris.

Yes, $9.7 billion is now the number they're using.

But does it include the cost to clean up the send?

Does it include the cost of the metro that goes to the Saint Denis area?

Does it include the social and business thers that are disruptions that are happening during the weeks of the Olympic?

Does it include uh maintaining and operating the facilities that have been built or modernized for the Olympic Games?

There are a lot of things that are not being included.

Those numbers are fungible numbers and you just have to take them with a large grain of salt.

But look at the end of the day, what do you get from hosting the Olympics?

You get maybe $5 billion for Paris.

Um And that, that's some of the international, about 20% in the international television revenue and some of the international sponsorship revenue, some domestic sponsorship revenue, the ticket money add it all up.

It's about $5 billion.

So if you spend $5 billion excuse me, if you receive $5 billion on one end, and you're putting out minimally 9.7 billion, but probably a lot more than that.

Then of course, the, the economic calculus is, is not very good at all.

Uh And you know, there, there have been other disruptions.

We heard about the, the, the, the train sabotage uh that, that has probably cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Um So you have to look at this very, very carefully.

It's not generally speaking, a, a good economic bet.

Ok. And so what do you think the IOE the, the IOC needs to take into consideration to better evaluate the economic cost that cities are taking on essentially when they decide and put their bid in to host the Olympics.

Well, the IOC, as I just said, they give about 20% of the international television money.

That's the biggest chunk of money that comes in 20% of the host city.

So they could look at giving the host city.

They used to give the whole city 50% and even higher than that.

We going way back to the 19 sixties.

Uh They give a higher percent of that money.

Now, the IOC is not a, it's not a for profit organization.

They take the money that they earn, of course, they take care of their executives very nicely.

But the vast bulk of their money is went to International Sports Federations and National Olympic committees.

So I think, you know, at the end of the day, what we have to do is look at a rationalization of the Olympics and altogether rationalization.

What would be rational?

It'd be rational not to look to a new city every four years to rebuild the Olympic, Shangri La.

Uh And, and I, in my view, the best thing to do would be to have one permanent host for the winter games and one permanent host for the summer games.

Ok. And just lastly while we have you here is the cost for the Olympics.

Is it going to be continuing to just kind of go on this upward trajectory?

What, what does it need to, what needs to be changed ultimately to make it more affordable for the cities that are hosting it?

Well, I think I just told you that, but look to it, to its credit.

The IOC has made changes.

The problem the IOC has faced over the last 15 years is that nobody wants to bid anymore.

So they put the whole bidding process behind closed doors, we can't even see it, but they have made some changes, they have simplified and made more flexible, the demands that they put on the host city and that saves the whole city a couple of billion dollars, which is nice.

But if you're spending 20 $30 billion you save a couple of billion, you're still in a large deficit.

All right.

Andrew Zimbalist who is the Smith College Professor of Economics.

Thanks so much for taking the time today.

My pleasure.