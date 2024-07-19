The economic scenario investors should be more prepared for

The Russell 2000 (^RUT) saw a multi-day rally this week as investors prepare for what could be a rotation out of Big Tech. Catalysts welcomes on NewEdge Wealth managing director Brian Nick to discuss the movement in small cap stocks and how investors should position their portfolios as Wall Street looks further to the second half of the year.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

We're going to do a quick check on the Russell 2000, some of the star of the stock market this week.

But looking at declines today, which could be driven by that it outage or some broader movement and thinking on the rotation, we're still going to discuss that though because the Russell still up for the week after that multi day rally.

Next guest closed his underweight rating for small caps last week and he's joining us around the table to discuss.

We've got Brian Nick, New edge wealth managing director here in the studio, Brian, thanks for being here.

So the, let's start on the movement in the Russell because do you think that that is driven by kind of too much, too soon in terms of the rotation this week?

Certainly can be a very kind of powerful counter rotation.

Every time people get enthusiastic and that small cap, there was so much negative sentiment around it, negative positioning, it was oversold under their own.

We see our clients don't own enough small cap according to sort of where our advice would tend to fall.

So these things can be very powerful.

I think the last two days.

It seems like you've seen a bit of a rethink, maybe people excelling, taking a breath, um, interest rates going back up.

That's not gonna help.

Small cap part of the reason we took the underweight off would be because our conviction increased that we weren't going to see another big leap higher in interest rates.

That inflation number was a big one that June CP I number.

And we saw the risks as more asymmetrical pointing to either rates staying where they were or going to the downside.

And that was a big reason why I think you saw this rally over the previous week.

So if rates are headed higher, again, get the yield curve steeping, that's not gonna be as unambiguously positive for small cap.

So touch us a little bit more about that small cap strategy.

Exactly what your and if you were, in fact, maybe to see more opportunity going forward, if everything plays out in your next move were to be overweight, kind of what you would be trying to identify or looking for.

I think if you asked everybody on our investment team, we would say the next move is just as likely to be back to underweight.

Is it just overweight?

Because we're a bit more cautious on growth as we go forward and the earnings estimates for next year for small cap are extremely demanding already.

So we really need to see good fundamentals, better growth data kind of help the earnings back, fill some of the optimism that we're already seeing.

The strategy that we're employing is we're not adding Russell 2000 exposure, we're adding S and P 600 exposure.

It's a little bit of a different benchmark.

It's narrower.

You need to be more profitable, you need to have a track record of profitability is also gonna tend to emphasize higher quality earnings.

And so we could see more sort of a junkie small cap rally where we underperform, but we're happy to be in that category because we wanna emphasize again and in what could be a slowing growth environment, one where the fed rate cuts are already priced in.

So a lot of the good news might be behind us.

We want to make sure that we're, and we're investing on behalf of our clients and we want to make sure that we're not taking too much unnecessary risk with companies that may not deliver next year.

So what does that look like in practice though?

I feel like what you just said is really important.

Does it involve more stock picking to a degree or are you still happy to own the broader space?

But S and P 600 versus the Russell and that's your stock picking?

Yeah.

So if we're running internal strategies, we're gonna tend to emphasize sort of benchmark selection as being an important component when we're looking at managers that we want our clients to invest in we're gonna emphasize managers that have more of that quality, you know, more downside protection, maybe a little bit less participation on the upside in exchange for a little bit more downside protection.

Which again, for small c we think of like high beta cyclical riskier, more volatile.

Um That's not necessarily the posture we want heading into the end of this year and into 2025.

When you talk about um the scenario of a soft landing, how big of A CA is that to an extent you were talking about?

So, so much of this optimism already already being priced in, is that essentially a catalyst here for small caps?

And I guess how are you then positioning beyond small caps?

Given the fact that that type of scenario you could argue would benefit almost across the board?

Yeah.

So that's what we talk about software that pretty much means everything in your portfolio is gonna be doing well, especially for the starting point.

So we're just as likely to recommend longer duration, higher quality bonds in that scenario as we are small cap stocks.

It's sort of a, you know, it's a goldilocks scenario doesn't happen that often.

So if you replay like the 1995 playbook, which most investors really weren't around for at this point, um Small caps did extremely well.

In that scenario, there are some differences though we're already seeing unemployment moving up.

This really interesting paper published by two economists at the Minneapolis Fed just today that pointed out that we might be seeing layoff rates actually being starting to increase more than the official data would suggest.

So that's one reason we're, we're somewhat cautious.

One of the trades we did at the same time as we move, the small cap underway to neutral was we actually took high yield bonds to a bigger underweight.

These two things are normally pretty correlated, but we want to find ways to de risk prudently in portfolios, especially where we think things are expensive.

The nice thing about small caps is you can't argue that they're expensive at this point compared to some of the higher flying growth names.

But when you're looking at the fixed income portfolio bonds are actually paying you a lot to own them right now, especially compared to the previous 20 years.

Uh and high yield bonds just don't give you enough of a pick up on yield.

So we took the opportunity to move that down to underweight while upgrading small cap.

Those two things are normally again, positively correlated, but just from a value perspective and a risk control perspective, that's how we're shifting portfolios.

Explain to our audience what that means about the 6440 portfolio then and what what you just said, how that impacts how investors should be thinking about 6040.

So in this, in a soft land, the 60 portfolio is gonna do really good.

Uh We know that in a scenario where inflation starts to pick back up or maybe just doesn't moderate to 2% like the fed seems to expect now and the market seems to expect that's going to be less good for both the 60 the 40.

Right.

We know that stocks are gonna get hit and bonds will clearly get hit in that scenario compared to what's priced in and what's expected.

What we're most concerned about though is the slowdown where bonds will do relatively well and stocks will do less well.

And that's the one that's the hardest to prepare clients for because so many investors are overweight stocks, just the inertia of the last whatever time horizon you're talking about one year, five years, 10 years, a lot of people are overweight stocks in their portfolio because we haven't really seen that prolonged persistent downside scenario where interest rates are falling, but stocks are also falling.

And that's the one we we need to prepare the most for.

And so de risking a little bit, maybe not going overweight bonds at this point because that soft landing is gonna be good for stocks too.

But preparing for that downside scenario is important as people kind of consider what's gonna happen over the next 6 to 18 months.

All right, Brian Nick, New Edge Wealth Managing Director, head of portfolio strategy.

Thanks so much for joining us.

Thanks so much.