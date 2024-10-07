How 'Earn Your Leisure' became a financial literacy go-to

This week on Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac, Ross sits down with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, the co-hosts and creators of the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast and founders of Invest Fest, a fresh take on financial conferences.

Millings and Bilal, childhood best friends from the Bronx, began their careers on different paths—Millings as a teacher and Bilal as a financial adviser. By combining their expertise, they found their purpose: education.

“Really [we were] just trying to educate kids at first, you know, started in the classroom and eventually turned into a show,” says Millings. “We quickly realized that there's an opportunity to actually educate people.. And so the entrepreneurial story became the forefront of the show, where we got to talk to people from different avenues, different careers, and they were giving their expertise. And as we're learning, the audience is learning.”

The "Earn Your Leisure" podcast became the community’s go-to source for financial literacy. “We felt like people were left out of the conversation for so long, and we wanted to make sure that it was given to some people in a digestible manner,” says Millings.

"Earn Your Leisure’s" next big move was reimagining the traditional financial conference.

“We wanted to do something that had never really been done. So that's where the festival idea comes in to, you know, add the culture aspect… [to] make it fun… as opposed to small breakout rooms like most business conferences have,” says Bilal. “We just felt like we needed a signature event that people could gravitate to every year. That was kind of the idea behind Invest Fest.”

Looking to the future, their mission is clear. “I see us as the global force when it comes to educating people who've been underrepresented, undervalued, and forgotten throughout the diaspora,” says Millings.

I see us as the the global force when it comes to educating people who've been underrepresented, um undervalued and un forgotten really um throughout the diaspora.

When you think of education, a lot of times, financial literacy is not taught in the school at all.

And that's one of the most important things that we need in life, no matter what you do for a career.

What's up guys?

It's your boy Ross Mack and welcome to Financial Freestyle here on Yahoo Finance and look no matter where you at in your journey, you can never stop learning.

And that's why I'm so honored to have some of my brothers here today, Troy and Rashad from earn your leisure, literally one of the top podcasts in the world, top 20 in business right now.

How you guys doing, man?

Appreciate y'all coming.

Appreciate it.

Thank you.

Thank you for having us.

Happy to be here, man.

It's hard.

I've been trying to get them on for probably like 23 months.

You know, I've been getting a little bro for quite some time, so I appreciate you guys making the time.

I mean, we make time for the things that are important, man.

So we're happy to be here every time you, you've called, we, we, we try to come and what we call is the same.

So, man, listen, y'all coming off a legendary weekend which I was honored to actually be there and speak.

Let's actually talk about invest fest man to my account.

I didn't have a clicker but it looked like 10, 15,000 people, man.

After 7000, you kind of lose count.

Let's talk about that weekend, man.

Yeah, it was an incredible weekend.

Uh 10 to 15,000 might have been one day.

Uh Yeah, but uh I mean, we, we take great pride in that to see uh like-minded people come together for a unique experience, right?

Where culture and commerce meet uh where networking happens, where business ideas happens, where innovation happens.

Um It's, it's very unique.

So we probably have about 50 to 60 people throughout the weekend uh and had some of the best people in business, the best people in innovation, especially in A I um come speak and give information and tangible items that they can.

The audience can take back and not only just audience speakers, everybody that's around it can take back and actually execute them.

Listen, I'm not gonna lie.

This was my first time, right?

The uh the year you guys invited me, my baby was due the exact same week.

So it it would have been tough if I didn't want to sleep on the couch in order to get it.

But I mean, it's, it's a huge, huge thing, man.

So I want wanna just commend, commend you guys.

I thought, you know, the conversation y'all had with 5050 cent was remarkable, right?

Um I think that, I mean, you got, I got, I got to meet a lot of dope people, right?

I got to meet uh Pebbles, uh Don Peebles.

That is.

and um I think that, you know, the, the wealth of knowledge and how diverse it was to your point, right?

When culture and business meets is, is legendary, right?

I think every person that came there left with something that actually help benefit their life.

So it's actually talk about leading up to invest fest.

Like how did y'all even get to saying we gotta throw the biggest financial conference just looking at the landscape of what um you know, other people were doing in the space as far as conferences and different symposiums.

Obviously, it's been going on for a long time, but we wanted to be different, we wanted to do something that had never really been done.

So that's where the festival idea comes in to, you know, add the culture aspect.

Um you know, have been the marketplace, have musical performances, have food trucks, you know, make it fun, have large stages.

Um Like music festivals have as opposed to like small breakout rooms, like most of the business conferences have.

So, you know, we wanted to just put our, our, our flair on it, our, our spin on it, you know, everything down to the flyers, how the flyers are curated looks like a music festival fly as opposed to a business conference flyer, right?

And the color schemes and it's in the summertime, most most business conferences are in the fall or spring.

Um So, you know, we, we just felt like we had reached a point where we need a, we needed a um signature event that people can really, you know, gravitate to every single year.

That was kind of the idea behind invest fest.

And uh yeah, you know, that was uh four years ago, we did it in Atlanta because at that time COVID was still kind at the tail end.

So a lot of places like New York, we wasn't able to do events in New York.

They still had strict mandates on COVID.

So Atlanta um had really no mandates at that at that point in time as far as uh open for business.

So um we did it there and, and uh we got a great reception when it comes to entrepreneurship and, and investors and different things, especially for, for black people.

That's um the mecca right now.

So uh it went well year one and, and it's been rolling ever since.

So, man, I'd be remiss if we ain't actually talk about what earn your leisure is, right?

Like I think the diversity and the brotherhood y'all bring to actually bring about a phenomenal business that's obviously making waves throughout the culture, right?

Former teacher, former financial advisor and the crazy thing y'all started with cell phones, like let's actually talk about, right?

What earn your leisure is and you know what you guys thought it would be and now what you probably think is gonna be five years from now.

Yeah, I mean, earn your leisure is a media platform.

I think that's the best way to, to, to encompass it.

Um We have obviously different branches that come from that, but it started out as a podcast, like you said, um from two guys that grew up as best friends.

Um And really, we're just trying to educate kids at first, you know, started in the classroom and eventually turned into to a show.

Um And at first, it was just us talking about the back stories behind sports, business and entertainment.

And uh we quickly realized that there's an opportunity to actually educate people beyond those, those realms.

And so the entrepreneurial story became the forefront of the show where we got to talk to people from different avenues, different careers and they were given their expertise and as we're learning, the audience is learning.

And so it became a very unique thing.

It was unlike anything, any people I heard uh prior to that.

Um and it came from some voices, you know, like we take pride in being from the areas that we're from, to be able to understand the business of finance and investing in real estate and all those things.

Uh So we want to change the temperature.

Uh We felt like people were left out of the conversation for so long and we wanted to make sure that it was given to some people in a digestible manner.

And I think that's what we kind of accomplished.

And so when you look at us now, obviously having a lot of events, obviously having the curriculum coming out, having a book, we're scaling because we're learning the process and we see opportunities inside of the economy and it's pretty much the world that we still need advancement in.

And um so when you talk about five years now, I see us as the, the global force when it comes to educating people who've been underrepresented, um undervalued and unforgotten really um throughout the diaspora.

I love that.

You say, you know, Global Force, obviously, you guys are in Africa, in Canada, the UK.

So I love that, but let's actually kinda come back because you mentioned your curriculum, right?

Uh You know, I'm one of those people that when I go on social media, I see a lot of people moving and shaking and the one thing I haven't gotten was my, my call, my invitation to go to the White House.

And so y'all literally be there like y'all and you know, like y'all a senator or something.

So let's actually talk about what you guys got going on when it comes to the, you know, the actual educational space.

Yeah, we developed a curriculum with a principal Travis Brown who's a principal in the Bronx.

And um it's a new age educational module when it comes to financial literacy and entrepreneurship, teaching kids.

Um not only, you know, the basis as far as what is stocks and what is real estate, but um how to actually become an entrepreneur, right?

How to, what's the mindset of an entrepreneur?

What's the challenges that you're gonna face?

Um Why is it important to invest in stocks?

Like actually breaking down the differences between, you know, big blue chip stocks and small chip stock?

So it's like, it's a variety of different things.

I think that come into play.

But when you think of education, a lot of times financial literacy is not taught in the school.

And that's one of the most important things that we need in life.

No matter what you do for a career, you're gonna have to pay taxes, you know, you have a retirement plan, you have to live somewhere.

So being that, you know, we have to face these things as adults.

We thought that would be a good idea to um you know, empower the youth with it.

So we started in the Bronx last year, we had 12 schools that we did a pilot program with and that, that went great.

And um we're looking to expand it this year throughout uh New York City and then hopefully, um you know, nationwide, for sure.

I love that.

So, let's right.

Obviously, we talked about what earn your leisure is, but you guys started in the classroom, right?

Like earn your leisure as what it is today, started in the classroom and actually love what you said.

Like we're teaching these kids how to actually be entrepreneurs.

We're teaching them things beyond just, you know, math and science and reading and comprehension.

Like at the end of the day when it comes to financial literacy, that's the one thing that's not taught.

And especially when you think about the traditional school system is that we're taught effectively to go into the workforce, we're taught to be workers.

And so, you know, why do you think it's so important to teach them about entrepreneurship?

And obviously everything else that stems from whether it's taxes investing retirement, et cetera.

Yeah.

Well, everybody's path is gonna be different, right?

And so growing, growing up and being a student then going back to school as an educator, you realize that very quickly and you realize, like you said, some of the paths that, I mean, pretty much the path is go to school, get good grades, go to a good college and get a good job.

Um, but that's not everybody's fortune.

Um, and so we want to make sure that everybody was represented.

And so when we started teaching the young adults in our community is because, again, I was in the school system and I realized that this was something that wasn't part of the educational uh curriculum.

And if I'm being honest, I started to feel compli like complicit in, in some of the, the futures of these kids, I'm like, if they're not learning this and I know it, I'm really doing them a disservice.

And so we had the opportunity to, to sit down with kids, ask them their future aspirations, but also have the opportunity to pay them at the end of the program that we were doing.

And so it was the first time that they were gonna be in, coming in contact with money.

And so there was an opportunity there.

If they're coming in contact with money, there's an opportunity to teach them about the value of money.

And if they learn this at 14, where would they be at 18?

Where would they be at 21?

Right.

They're gonna make a very big decision at 18, right?

Whether they're gonna go to college or not, there's a business decision that's being made and they might not even know it until it's too late.

And so we wanted to equip them with as much information, as much tools and enough resources to make the decision that it was best for them.

Um So that's what started out.

Um obviously the recording of those classroom sessions, people gravitated towards it because my kid needs to know that I need to know that.

And then obviously it's scaled into what you see as early as you now right now.

Right to the viewers, what would you say?

Maybe the top three things, topic wise or skill set wise that every high schooler should know going into college, um, student loans is important because, you know, a lot of times people are gonna take out student loans when they go into college.

So just understanding how that works, if it's a good decision or it's not how interest rates work, you know, be properly educated on student loans, I think is important.

Credit card is another thing that, you know, you get introduced to a lot of times when you go into college, freshman year, sophomore year, you know, you don't have money and you use credit cards and you know, that that debt could carry with you for 10 years later.

So, um, that's definitely extremely important as well.

And I think just, um, just entrepreneurship, just learning the fundamentals of it.

You know, you might not be a business owner in college, but at least just having that mindset early, it might be able to, you know, have some side hustles that you can earn some money while you, while you're in school.

But more importantly, just thinking about that while you're actually going through the curriculum of college.

So you don't always just have a mindset of, I'm gonna get a degree just to work for somebody you could, you know, have parallel plans to actually become a business owner.

That's powerful.

Right.

I think the average person is graduating college with like $37,000 in debt and it's only gonna get higher and higher.

Right?

Because inflation tuition in like 18 years for a private university gonna be half a half a million.

So uh it's gonna get crazy.

So I, I love those topics and especially credit cards, right?

I remember going on a college campus, you getting preauthorized for everything.

And so uh that, I think that's pretty powerful.

But look, guys don't go anywhere.

We're gonna take a quick break and when we get back, we're gonna dive more into conversations with Troy and Rashad of all legion.

All right guys, welcome back to Financial Freestyle.

It's your boy raw smack and I'm here with none other than my brothers, Troy and Rashad.

They literally are making big waves and I'm obviously honored, my brothers are here.

But once again, man, let's actually talk about this curriculum because that's something that I think we all need.

I know when I was in school, I'm learning about Greek mythology, abuse and acute triangles and I can promise you, I've never used that again in life.

Um You know, I might have tried to say I'm Romeo when I was trying to spit game or something.

But outside of that, you don't need Shakespeare.

But let's actually talk about kind of your curriculum.

Like, what are some of the lessons, some of the lesson plans and things like that that you guys have for the kids?

I think you, you just made the point, right?

Like you remember those things, but you never use it.

Now, imagine learning things that you're actually going to remember and actually use.

And so the curriculum is filled of lessons like that.

I think one of the, the the important pieces is that wealth mindset.

And so we have a whole unit on wealth principles because in order to become wealthy, you need to know the the actual mindset, the characteristics of people who have actually attained that.

So we have a deep, we go a deep dive in that.

And um one of the most impressive lessons and I love was the stock market and, and, and investing unit.

Um when we went to sample the, the, the educate the curriculum, we watch kids actually come up with companies.

They went from not knowing what companies are to actually looking at what they're using to realize that these are actually publicly traded.

And so we take a deep dive in there, understand the technical analysis, right?

We talk about charts and watching kids seeing it for the first time.

It's eye opening.

But they're at that age where like at 18 now you can open a brokerage account that's how you're becoming equipped with the information that you can actually apply once you leave high school.

And so when you're making that decision to go to college, I know some kids will graduate at 17, you can now start implementing some of those lessons.

And now it's not, hey, I'm not taking that credit card.

I have a brokerage account that I'm seeing investments grow and maybe I'm taking 10% out of that.

Um And so we wanna again give them much resources and much know as much knowledge as possible so that they can execute and actually start seeing tangible results.

That's hard, bro.

I mean, I think about when I first went away to college, it was 08 and obviously we know what was going on there and that's when I actually accidentally stumbled across investing had no prior knowledge, right?

Wasn't taught, but it was like, man, it's a kid in my class day trading, literally in the middle of econ 101, I'm bro, what are you doing?

And so, you know, exposure is obviously the greatest teacher and so exposing kids at the high school level.

That's different, bro.

That's, you know what I mean?

That yeah, I mean, that's a trickle down effect where now you're able to impact, you know, inner city kids for generations to come because it all starts with exposure in the conversation because when you think about the wealth gap in this country is only gonna get continue to get wider and wider for those who don't own any assets.

And you could imagine when a kid is now learning this in school and he's bringing it home and now parents are getting to learn from kids.

And so now the family that conversation at the dinner table looks a lot different.

Like we can talk about topics that are not gonna be benefit us or we can talk about tangible things that can benefit us, not just individually but as an entire family and entire community, you know, when you think about, you know, and y'all probably at that stage because y'all kids are a little older but like, you know, the different math methods of, you know, they like, well, we got to do the pimp the method it is that in the third but like now when you're engaging with your kids, oh no, we actually talking about retirement accounts today.

What do you get mom?

What do you got dad?

And that changed the entire family dynamic, man?

So obviously, you know, for the interest of time, let's actually talk about some of the things y'all get.

What's, what's um what's on the horizon for eyl, we have a book that's coming out.

It's called You Deserve To Be Rich.

And um that's coming out in January, January 14th.

Uh So that deserved to be rich like that.

I'll make sure y'all get that.

Yeah, you can pre order it now, but that, that was just uh a legacy play for us.

You know, I felt like that was something that was needed.

You know, we've been doing this for about six years now and um we have not put out any literature yet, is everything has just been videos and different events, stuff like that.

So this is going to be, you know, a manual on um wealth creation.

Yeah, for sure, stocks real estate business, but more importantly, understanding how things work, you know, overcoming fear, um putting it in, in, in a language that people can understand and really, you know, trying to motivate people to, to really take that step forward, whether is to make your first investment, whether it's to make your first million, whether it's to start a business, whether it's to buy your first home, like, you know, sometimes people just need a little, a little push forward.

So this is our, our contribution um to that and uh hopefully people can gain a lot of value from that.

So it's something that we're very excited about.

Yeah, I mean, listen, I think to the, you know, the tens of thousands of people that watch you guys live right on your youtube, whether it's market Mondays or just normal Eyl, I think, you know, everybody is one of those.

Wait, wait, what you say again, right?

I, I think so.

Actually having a blueprint is gonna, you know, really help shift and change the culture.

And so like, you know, what, what are some of you guys like maybe favorite chapters in the book when it comes to, you know, saying, OK, I think this is gonna for sure change somebody's life.

Yeah, I think the chapter uh when we talk about financial trauma, it's not a conversation that's discussed and we get to actually talk about some of our personal stories um about how that has impacted us.

I know in part, you know, being a uh uh son of immigrants and trying to figure out real estate in America is tough.

And so watching my parents navigate that, watching them make decisions, watching us fall and watching us rise again.

It it it's part of a conversation that we don't talk about, right?

You just, you just move along with the punches, not knowing that the effects are taking their toll on you.

And so my story is not just a unique one.

There are so many people that uh have come through similar circumstances and have never even addressed them.

And so talking about that is, is super important again.

I think the investment and uh chapters are important but the future of technology is important, right?

And so how many pieces of literature are talking about A I talking about Cryptocurrency.

I think we've come to a space where it's like, all right, we've become an authority, let's talk about our opinions on it and how we, you know, we can see ourselves benefited, not just us, but our community benefited from it in the future financial trauma, nobody talk about that.

Right?

Like in order to truly gain that generational wealth, you gotta overcome that generational trauma.

And what they don't realize is like those past financial traumas is past down from generation to generation two.

I remember, you know, as kids, certain relatives don't answer the phone after a certain time, it might be a bill collector.

Well, that's now innate, that's in the back of my mind.

I'm conditioned to think it's ok to just carry a balance, right?

I think it's ok to maybe not even pay my my minimum, right?

And so that really leads to a lot of, you know, poor money management.

So I think, you know, talking about that right is something that a person gotta understand what it is to actually overcome it too become, you know, on that pathway to being financially free.

I'm gonna go back to one of the other topics you mentioned and that's kind of the future, right?

Let's actually talk about a, I let's actually talk about crypto because, you know, I could attest that I've been hearing you guys and I shout out to the entire, you know, eyl family, right?

You've been in, in video calls since when I probably only had one kid.

I got three kids now, you know, and so the idea is like always being forward thinking.

I think in our culture, we first to a lot.

Right.

We made Clubhouse pop, we first to any of the new tiktok trends.

We'll be the first to do that, but we're not owning anything and I think a lot comes with being able to see what the future is gonna bring, but now actually owning some of that.

So let's kinda talk about what you're thinking on the, whether A I, the crypto side or whatnot.

Yeah, I think A I is, is the now and it's the future, you know, two weeks ago, we heard Bill Gates who was instrumental in creating the the personal computer and the internet say that this is the most important technology of his lifetime.

And those are, those are strong words, right?

And so we have to figure out number one how we're innovative inside that, that space, how we're creating opportunities in that space, but taking advantage of it from an investment standpoint.

And so yeah, we can talk about NVIDIA.

That's great.

But do we know what NVIDIA does?

Right.

So it's explaining what a GP U is to audience who may have not even heard that before, right?

We use the devices, we need to look what's inside it and realize there's an economy that's being built inside of these ships who's producing them.

Is it the top one semiconductor?

Right?

What is super go do?

Right.

What does Miron do?

And so once we start peeling back the layers, we see opportunities and not only those opportunities to invest, but these are the companies of the future, right?

When we hear Sam Altman talk about data centers and that's what he's talking to the government about.

We should be looking, who's building them, what goes inside of them, who's powering them, who's protecting them, how they have storage capacities.

And so there's opportunities, but the exposure to the information is important.

I think we've done a pretty good job of providing people with information.

Now it's time to activate and execute with it.

That's the thing, right?

Information without execution is just like a tree falling in the woods and nobody around doesn't make a sound.

And so I think you guys put out very meaningful content on a daily, you know, so in the interest of time, right?

What would you go if you can go back in time?

What would you tell 18 year old Rashad and tell 18 year old Troy, I mean, just to, you know, I have no fear just to do it, you know, we started social media, but I wanted to do social media way before any of this happened, but just, you know, procrastination, you know, self doubt, you just kinda, you don't think it's gonna work.

Um And that's something that, you know, I definitely think a lot of people suffer with, you know what I mean?

Just they have good ideas, but they don't fully think that it's gonna work, they self sabotage, they listen to their friends, they listen to their family.

So just to do it, you know, like that's, that's the best thing just to do it.

You know, if it doesn't work out, it's just a learning experience.

Um, it's no fail, just lessons.

So, uh that would be my advice to myself.

It's just every, every idea that I ever had to execute it in the moment and not wait, not have to, you know, think about it for too long, not delay it, like just, just execute it at a, at a quick speed.

I love it, man.

I love it.

I, I would tell 18 year old me that the world is your oyster.

Um This opportunity, everything, think big and uh never minimalize what you're doing.

I used to, you know, people would ask me what book you write, what book you read.

And I was like, II, I really don't like reading books.

It wasn't that I didn't like reading though.

And so I was reading magazines and I was reading newspapers and I was reading internet articles.

I just wasn't reading books.

Um And so I did love reading, which actually helped me out in the future because I came from a background education.

But I taught myself how to trade.

I taught myself about finance because I was an average reader.

Um And so it was just about the topic.

But if people ask me, did you like to read.

I say no, I don't, I don't, I don't like reading, I don't read books, right?

So never minimize what you're doing.

And um yeah, take advantage of every opportunity that's given to you.

My brothers, man, I truly appreciate y'all, appreciate you coming on here, man.

Everything y'all do.

Y'all know we brothers in it.

I I am grateful for the platform.

Y'all always are giving to others and more importantly, educating the culture, right?

Educating the youth.

And so that's our time guys.

This is financial freestyle.

It's your boy, Ros Smack.

Big, big, big shout out and special thanks to my guys, Troy and Rashad of earn your leisure.

Make sure y'all tune in to next Monday.

We're gonna continue to make history.

