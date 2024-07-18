E.l.f Beauty receives upgrade to Outperform from Baird

Shares of e.l.f Beauty (ELF) were initially ticking higher — at the time of this video's posting, ELF stock has since dropped — this morning after Baird gave the beauty brand an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform, raising its price target from $210 to $230. The analyst behind the call cited a healthy brand momentum as the reason for the upgrade.

Catalyst anchors Madison Mills and Seana Smith break down the latest developments with e.l.f and how they may operate moving forward.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Shares on the rise after baird upgraded the stock to outperform raised the price target to 230 bucks a share.

The analyst behind that call citing several reasons for the move including quote healthy brand momentum.

And man, one of the things that stuck out to me in this report where they were talking about China tariffs and I think that this is essential to so many companies as they're talking about potential headwinds or challenges given who is in the White House, although both very hawkish on China given their recent rhetoric and recent decisions or decisions that have been made during the administrations.

But the analysts here are making the argument that incremental China tariffs in a potential Trump presidential win is a quote manageable risk.

He thinks going forward given the brands quote demonstrated pricing power and still attractive price positioning versus the pier.

So again, kind of discounting or again thinking that maybe some of the challenges that they could incur given if we were to see a ramp up in tariffs here, if Trump were to be elected in November, that is, that's something that's going to fundamentally change the investment story surrounding Elf.

Yeah, we saw JP Morgan adding to that two analysts over there saying that the pressure on Elf shares a little bit overdone and especially if the reasoning behind that pressure from investors is driven by the so called Trump China tariff trade.

And this is because Elf is kind of one of the go to names for consumer trade down, right?

I'm still blown away frankly by the degree of affordability for a lot of Elf products.

And that's why one of the reasons why I was so excited to talk about this stock today because it was down over 9% in the close yesterday when it's up 45% year to date.

I want to pull up the one month chart for this name though really quickly just to take a look at the degree of the downside pressure that Elf has seen over the past couple of days here, even over the past five days, it's down over 16% just indicative of the degree to which some of those geopolitical question marks with the market continuing to sort of price in a Trump presidency come November here is really starting to weigh on some of these consumer names like an Elf that would potentially have some downward pressure off of those proposed Chinese tariffs.

But according to these analysts today, it's time to buy this stock instead of getting afraid of some of that pressure that we're seeing