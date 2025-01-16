DraftKings’ new bet, CFP Championship: YF Sports Report

While there’s plenty to discuss in the world of sports, postseason football is making its foray into the spotlight this week. The divisional round of the NFL playoffs kicks off on Sunday January 19 while college football has its national championship game on Monday, January 20. These games are sure to generate plenty of buzz and revenue both on and off the field.

This week on Yahoo Finance Sports Report, host Joe Pompliano takes a look at some of this week’s biggest postseason football-related headlines in the sports business world that you and your portfolio need to know.

DraftKings tests new subscription-based pilot program in New York

During the NFL playoffs, DraftKings (DKNG) is launching DraftKings Sportsbook+, a subscription-based pilot program that will provide subscribers with boosted odds on select parlays. The new service is only available in New York for now. It will be interesting to see how it impacts DraftKings, as it is the first major sportsbook to offer this kind of subscription service.

College Football National Championship Game Payouts

The College Football Playoff National Championship is “a massive money engine,” says Pompliano. Not only are the schools with the biggest budgets in college football competing, Notre Dame and Ohio State, Pompliano breaks down where there’s additional capital in the postseason, from team payouts for reaching the championship, ticket revenue, stadium ownership to flights and hotel costs.

Plus, Pompliano is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior Reporter Vince Goodwill, to discuss the current state of the NBA as well as the future of the league as it looks to expand its number of teams and grow its audience.

