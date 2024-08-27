Dow's new high, dollar Rubicon, gold: Market takeaways

US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) closed Tuesday's session in the green as the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new all-time high for the second consecutive day. Meanwhile, the US dollar (DX-Y.NYB) fell to the Rubicon as central banks continue buying up gold (GC=F).

Yahoo Finance markets and data reporter Jared Blikre joins Market Domination Overtime to break down his top takeaways from the trading day.

Stocks closing higher as investors look ahead to Nvidia's potentially market moving earnings report.

The dow eking out another record close and Yah finances, Jared B Bookery joins us now with the trading day takeaways, Jared, you know, Dow with a record today.

I really didn't expect that.

Here's my first takeaway.

August is looking up and you're gonna see here that not only the the sector is looking green for the month, so are the end of season.

Let me just go to the sectors right now so we can see what is moving now.

Number one spot, we have staples, then we have real estate, then health care utilities goes down the line.

Only energy and consumer discretionary are in the red and I'm going to show you our indices.

These are all over the world and a lot of funny tickers here, but I just want to show you most of them are in the green and here's the dow it's actually up 1% for the month and that is a market departure from what we saw on August 3rd when we are tracking the worst month and that's not just August the worst month, worst month for stocks since 2011.

So pretty impressive.

The turnaround you were pointing out there.

What seems to be kind of a, a defensive tilt to the market, right?

You're a viewer you're listening to this for now.

Is that a source of worry Jerry should to be, should I be concerned about that?

Well, it's interesting.

Staples is a defensive sector.

So is real estate.

So is health care.

So is utilities, but this is for the month.

Let me show you what happens when we measure over the last 16 days.

This is since August 5th, you're going to notice that number one slot now filled by Tech XL K. Then we have financials, then we have consumer discretionary.

Those are the out performers and the numbers are a lot bigger too.

And when we take a look at our leaders, we can see ipo in the top spot.

Then we have Bitcoin, then we have disruptive tech chip stocks, gambling, momentum, software, Korean stocks.

So all in all a very bullish picture.

Not China.

That's the only one in the red, but they operate on their own fundamentals for sure.

All right, Jared Bickering point number two.

All right.

Let's go.

This has to do with the US dollar and the US dollar is sinking to the Rubicon.

So we're going to go back to our charts here.

You know, the dollars currencies in general are kind of non trending assets because they're measured against each other, they don't tend to trend for long periods of time.

They tend to mean revert.

Now, here is the US dollar since the beginning of the year.

And you can see it is now in the red, it is retraced all of this area.

But let me show you what's happened over the last three years.

This is just a bunch of whole lot of sideways.

And if you're paying attention here to these uh support areas that I'm drawing in the resistance areas, it's right at the lower end of the box.

So you would expect maybe it's gonna turn up again.

I would caution though, if it goes up too fast, that's an indication of haven flows and that's something you don't want to see.

You want the US dollar to look.

Not quite as good, not quite as bull as the rest of the world because that's when global growth is at its best.

What if though it sank still lower here, what would be some of the knock on effects that I would have to be on my radar?

You know, I think that would actually be pretty bullish because that just speaks soft landing.

That means that uh the, that means that the fed is probably not behind the curve and that the uh its program is working.

And so if the dollar actually drops below this level, that makes me even more bullish on the markets.

All right, final point, Jared, we're gonna talk about gold here.

Uh You missed this last week.

You were, you were out of the office.

But we did some, we did some fancy footwork with gold.

And let me, let me just repeat.

Central banks love gold.

Central banks have been huge buyers basically over the last decade and I do have a chart here.

Uh We see these are the central bank purchases going all the way back to 2010.

The little Cyanne boxes here, those bars are the first quarter only and then the purple is the rest of the year.

What I show you is this is actually a record first quarter in terms of purchases.

And the number one buyer is Turkey.

Number two is China, a lot of developing markets are buying this.

But here's what we are on track for another 1000 ton year.

And what Bank of America is not, is not noting is that this is the third big gold rally, secular rally of the century basically since the year 2000, the other two had retail participation.

Uh Not this one.

This is really more about the central bank.

So my thesis is if you start to get retail participation, that even makes it more bullish.

Keep watching, Jared.

Thank you so much.

Thank you, appreciate it.