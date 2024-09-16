Dow touches new high, Boeing freezes hiring: Yahoo Finance

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new all-time high as investors await Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision. The central bank is expected to cut rates, but there is much debate over whether the cut will be 25 or 50 basis points.

One stock that is on the move is Boeing. The aerospace giant has announced measures it’s taking to reduce spending amid a machinists strike. The steps include a hiring freeze and suspending non-essential travel and capital expenditures.

Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Intel, Apple, and AT&T.

Key guests include:

3:05 p.m. ET - Michael Kantrowitz, Piper Sandler Chief Investment Strategist

3:20 p.m. ET - Ruben Roy, Stifel Applied Technology Analyst

3:30 p.m. ET - Thomas Peterffy, Interactive Brokers Founder and CEO

4:05 p.m. ET - Guy Lebas, Janney Montgomery Scott Head of Fixed Income

4:30 p.m. ET - Greg Ip, Wall Street Journal Chief Economics Commentator & Deputy Economics Editor