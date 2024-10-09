Dow, stocks open session in the red as Nvidia continues run

US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) hover around their flatlines — all flirting with negative territory — at the top of Wednesday's trading session. The tech sector attempts to find direction as the Department of Justice seeks to break up Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) search business while Nvidia (NVDA) re-approaches its all-time high.

The Morning Brief's Brad Smith and Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre focus on trends in the tech-heavy market indexes, examining movements in the ten-year Treasury yield (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) and commodities.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

All right, We've just seen the opening bell on Wall Street.

You had some advertisers at the NASDAQ, and you had an Olympic silver medalist axe the New York Stock Exchange.

Let's take a look here at the major averages as we begin today's trading activity.

Taking a look at the Dow Jones industrial average out of the gate, you're seeing it down by about 2/10 of a percent the S and P 500 flat, just barely to the downside.

There, we'll see if that can make its way into positive territory and the NASDAQ composite out of the gate here this morning you're taking a look at that.

Seems like it's hyper oscillating as of right now, flat, just barely to the upside.

And now it's negative.

So just as quickly as it was happy.

It's sad, but we'll continue to take a look at that as we go throughout the day.

Take a look at XL K technology, of course, for that NASDAQ composite, the tech heavy average there you're seeing that kind of reflected and playing out within this XL K as well.

The S and P 500 look at the technology sector here that is flat, kind of mirroring what we just saw with the NASDAQ a moment ago.

But take a look at this, a move higher for consumer discretionary by one time of a percent.

A lot of laggards here on the screen.

You've got Staples struggling into positive territory.

We'll see if we maintain those gains.

As of right now, you've got energy, though, pulling up the caboose.

That's down by about 9/10 of a percent to start off the day.

Let's take a look at some of those tech names here for the NASDAQ 100.

You've got a lot more red than green.

It seems, at least on some of those largest value cap, uh, companies.

And taking a look at NVIDIA, as we were just mentioning a moment ago had a lot of favour, a lot of favour with teens.

Right now, it's up about 9/10 of a percent.

That, of course, according to the latest Piper Sandler taking stock with Teens survey.

And we've got much more movement for that.

Let's tossing on over to Jared Blick, who's standing by and what we call the Big Big Uh, it's great here by the big big.

Let's pull up the interactive there.

Um I do want to note that we're looking at the NASDAQ here.

I'm gonna strike this, uh, changes to the S and P 500.

We have just been consolidating near highs and yesterday was no different.

Today doesn't seem to be any different.

Is it going to be the day that we break out?

Well, this bull market now turns two.

And if you're wondering how long the average one, I believe it's four or five years.

So historically, we have a little bit of room to run here.

Um also want to note I'm going to show you a one month chart.

Kelly Cox was noting this We have had an up, down, up, down pattern now going back all the way to late September.

This has not happened since 2015.

All this means is markets going sideways and consolidating for the next move.

Um, I would err on the side of the bowls just because that has been the long term direction here, But anything can happen.

I want to check out the 10 year T note yield because that is kind of at a crossroads right now.

I'm going to draw a line here.

Let's see how good it is bumping up right against it.

It looks like it broke out, but it's actually right there.

And then you just have it clearing the 4.0% level.

And I think if it breaks to the upside, well, we probably get some momentum.

That could be bad for stocks.

If we break to the downside, probably get be more of a tail wind for equities.

And Brad, I was looking at NVIDIA, too.

I just wanna show how close we are to record highs.

Let's take a look at a year to date, actually, and you can see right there.

The, uh, magic number is 1 35 58.

That's on a closing basis.

And intraday, we actually hit 1 40 76 And, uh, that's just a little bit higher there.

So, uh, we could be saying a lot of records pretty soon if we get some upside momentum.

Or maybe it's just gonna be another seesaw day.

Also, want to check out apple here?

Because, unlike NVIDIA, it's just kind of consolidating a little bit to the downside.

But we have this pennant formation, and this is another area where if it breaks out well, we should get some movement in that direction.

I want to close with silver here.

Silver had the worst day since July 25th.

SI equals F and a lot of people saying That's kind of a rug pole.

I'll show you a line chart here so you can see it, but it's still pretty close to these highs, but it just doesn't look like it's going to break out to new highs today.

Anything can happen as we say, but that is the trend.