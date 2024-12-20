Dow rebounds, govt. shutdown looms, Novo Nordisk slump: Yahoo Finance

US stocks (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) are recovering from the post-Federal Reserve meeting sell-off, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversing earlier losses to rise more than 500 points. There is growing uncertainty about whether Congress will pass a spending bill in time to prevent a government shutdown. Investors are selling shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO), which are plunging after its experimental obesity drug trial was less successful than expected. Other top trending tickers on the Yahoo Finance platform are IonQ (IONQ), Lucid Group (LCID), and Carnival (CCL).

Key guests include:

3:15 p.m. ET - Mary Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President and CEO

3:30 p.m. ET - Julian McManus, Janus Henderson Investors, Portfolio Manager, Global Alpha Equity Team

3:45 p.m. ET - Dan Pickering, Pickering Energy Partners, Founder and Chief Investment Officer

4:20 p.m. ET - Howard Chan, Kurv Invest CEO and Founder