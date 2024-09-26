Dow, S&P 500 post gains on upbeat economic data

All three of the major indexes (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) closed higher on Thursday. Better-than-expected initial claims and GDP data buoyed investor hopes about the state of the economy, while Micron's (MU) upbeat first quarter forecast helped give tech stocks a boost.

Market Domination Overtime anchor Julie Hyman recaps the action at the close.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Video Transcript

There's the closing bell on Wall Street, and now it is market domination over time, sponsored by tasty trade.

Let's see where the major averages ended the session here today.

We've got the Dow trading higher by 260 points at 6/10 of 1%.

It looks like the S and P 500 did close at record today, I believe.

Yes, it looks that way up about a half a percent over the past few days here and on the day, up about 4/10 of 1%.

The NASDAQ up 6/10 of 1% as we talked about jobless claims coming in lower than estimated and that bolstering some, um, hopes that perhaps the Federal Reserve has achieved its soft landing without, um pushing up unemployment.

But there are some sceptics, of course, to that view, including, among them Mike Darda, who we talked to at the top of the show.

Interesting.

Also today to once again see the equal weight pushing higher and exceeding the gains in the S and P 500 showing once again.

It wasn't this way yesterday, but showing the broadening of the rally that we have been watching here if we look at the groups that are on the move here today, we talked about China stimulus, also giving a boost to some groups, including materials That's the XL B Tech, up 1.29% Communication services Energy lagging along with real estate and utilities today as we see sort of a cyclical rotation to some degree going on in the market.

And if we look at the NASDAQ 100 here and what's on the move pretty mixed here if you look at the largest of the large caps, the so called Magnificent Seven.

Story continues

Otherwise, if you equal weight it, you do see more green on the screen here.

Some of these are indeed some of those China dependent names or China companies themselves that are listed here in the US, some of them related to the ripple effect that had to do with Miron here today.

Mike Ron reporting those numbers that beat estimates and also, uh, raising its forecast.

And so we're coming out with the forecast was above estimates so up 15% and almost all green on the semi screen, with the exception of Super Micro Computer, which, as the Wall Street Journal reported today, is under investigation by the Justice Department