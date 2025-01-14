Dow nudges higher, Nasdaq slumps ahead of December CPI

It's a mixed trading day for the major market averages (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) — the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an upside of over half a point while the Nasdaq Composite fell by nearly a quarter of a point — ahead of tomorrow's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print.

Market Domination Overtime's Julie Hyman and Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre recap the equity and bond market (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) reactions to this morning's Producer Price Index (PPI) data.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.