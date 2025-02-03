Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 sink following weekend's Trump tariffs

US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are sinking Monday morning, the Nasdaq Composite starting the week off by opening over 2% lower in a sell-off fueled by President Trump's tariffs enacted against Canada, Mexico, and China over the weekend.

The Morning Brief's Brad Smith and Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre make sense of this morning's negative moves in the market and across sectors.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.