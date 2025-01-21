Dow jumps 1.2%, stocks surge after Trump delays tariffs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) leads the charge for stock gains, rising by over 1.2% to cap off the first trading day since President Trump returned to the White House on Monday. Trump's decision to delay tariffs — pushing back initiatives that could tax imports from Canada and Mexico by 25% to February 1 — is cited as one catalyst for equities (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC).

Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre recaps the day's market and sector action, also analyzing trends in bond yields (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) and the US dollar (DX=F, DX-Y.NYB).

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination Overtime here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.