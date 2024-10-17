Dow Jones notches new record, chip stocks leap higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closes at yet another record high this week, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) ended the trading day around their respective flatlines.

Yahoo Finance senior business reporter Ines Ferré recaps the day's market action as chip stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) drive the tech sector higher.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

We have the Dow closing at a record once again, the S and B slipping into the red just at the end of the day and the NASDAQ also closing.

Little change here in ERA is with us now to get us more information on today's action.

Hey, hey, Julie.

Yeah, as you said, the Dow notching a fresh record, but we have seen the markets off its highs.

Uh, session highs for the day, taking a look.

Also at the Treasury, the yield curve is steen a bit.

So you did see a 10 year up nine basis points a third year up 10 basis points.

But let's take a look at the market action on a sector wide scale here.

So you're looking at energy and technology, which led the gains today.

Technology really was the leader for the first half of the day, then pairing some of those gains and we talk when we talk about tech, we're really talking about Look at that.

Here is the magnificent seven.

you're looking a little bit at some gains.

With NVIDIA that's off.

It's, uh, high of the day.

We're really talking about semiconductors because those have been the ones leading the gains today, with TSM C's blowout quarter up 9% for the day, NVIDIA had touched an intraday record high earlier but closing off of those highs.

So up just 9/10 of a percent.

And then finally, just as we had mentioned earlier, we have seen also commodities rising with gold up at record highs, guys.