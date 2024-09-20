Dow eyes new record high, Wall Street braces for triple witching: Yahoo Finance

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) is eyeing yet another record high as it digests the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut in four years. Wall Street is bracing for the triple witching hour, where contracts for stock index futures, stock index options, and stock options will all expire at the same time before the market close. Meanwhile, Shares of Constellation Energy (CEG) continue to soar after the company signed a new deal with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide it with clean energy as demand increases for its cloud computing and AI data centers. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Rivian (RIVN), GameStop (GME), and Nike (NIKE).

Key guests include:

3:00 p.m. ET - Jay Hatfield, Infrastructure Capital Advisors CEO

3:20 p.m. ET - Bob O'Donnell, TECHnalysis Research President and Chief Analyst

4:00 p.m. ET - Ron Temple, Lazard Chief Market Strategist

4:30 p.m. ET - Maria Davidson, Kojo CEO

4:45 p.m. ET - Mike Novy, 818 Tequila CEO