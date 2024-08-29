Dow closes at record high, Nvidia falls after forecast

STORY: The Dow notched another record high close on Thursday, while the Nasdaq was dragged lower by shares of Nvidia, after a forecast from the AI chip darling failed to impress investors.

The Dow added six-tenths of a percent, the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq dipped marginally.

Even though Nvidia reported earnings late Wednesday that beat estimates, its quarterly revenue forecast disappointed investors who have grown accustomed to blowout results.

Nvidia's stock fell more than 6%, trimming this year's gain to 137%.

Ben McMillan is chief investment officer and co-founder of IDX Advisors.

"They issued some downward guidance as it relates to their new Blackwell processor lineup, which everybody's excited about. That's proving to be a little bit more challenging to manufacture than anticipated. They did and also announced a $50 billion stock buyback, which is positive, very positive you know, reflects continued confidence in their cash flow. But I think investors are starting to question, you know the growth rate going forward and with these high flying tech stocks particularly you know AI-related this year."

Other AI-related stocks were mixed. Shares of Microsoft gained, while Google-owner Alphabet dipped.

Apple rose about one and a half percent after Citigroup named the iPhone maker its top AI pick.

Among other movers, shares of Dollar General slumped a whopping 32% after the company slashed its annual sales and profit forecasts.

Investors now turn their attention to Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures report for July, which could offer hints on the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate cuts.