What is doom spending, and how do you avoid it

Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo joins Brad Smith on Wealth! to explain the phenomenon of doom spending and break down some tips to avoid your money worries worse by trying to spend your way out of anxiety.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

Whether it's historically high rent, student loan payments or the stress of impending election.

There's a lot for folks to be stressed out about, but everybody relax.

But don't make your money worries worse by trying to spend your way out of anxiety here.

We're talking about a trend called Doom spending.

Joining me now to explain, We've got Yahoo finances Rochelle Oko All right, So, as Aaron Rodgers once infamously said many, many years ago, RELAX Relax, break down doom spending for us, Rochelle.

I mean, I know it's tough in these times, but doom spending is when we put our brain essentially on autopilot and we shop to make ourselves feel better.

And this is typically when we're stressed when we're anxious or when we're bored some of the same things that we tend to do with stress eating as well.

Now we of course, we've got a snapshot of how consumers are feeling from September's consumer, its index now that showed the biggest decline since August of 2021 and that was across all components.

The index measures so current and future business and employment conditions, and for the next six months, job availability in the future, plus total family income in the next six months and expected household income changes.

But, of course, that quick hit of dopamine that you get from doom spending well.

Essentially, that's a coping mechanism, and it's at the expense of our savings, our investments and our retirement goals.

And it really feels counterintuitive when you're supposed to be shoring up your finances if we think they're at risk, especially for Gen. Z, who are earning less but actually, uh, participating in this.

Story continues

In fact, Psychology today likens it to jumping into a lake because you're worried about the rain and getting your clothes wet.

But here's the good news.

You can curb that urge, save your finances and still find peace of mind.

Just get off of that.

Add to cart button there, Brad.

So how can folks deal with that urge to dooms?

Spend well, honestly, the first tip is to get real about your budget.

So I'm not talking about strict penny pinching like a New Year's resolution, but really set up a flexible budget that works with your life and actually builds in a little bit that can be set aside for that fund spending Nerdwallet data shows that 67% of people who follow a budget report less financial stress.

You can also use tools like mint or YNIB, which is you need a budget to track everything as well.

That way you'll know where your money's going, which means fewer surprises and fewer mindless purchases, so you'll get some control there.

Second tip is to know your triggers.

Do you get the Sunday scary?

Is it?

Is it after a tough day at work?

Is it sales popping up in your feet?

Are you looking at what's happening on social media and comparing how other people are living?

Some of these are some of the most common spending triggers, and recognising them is key.

Bank rate found that 42% of people do spend because they're bored or anxious.

A good tip is to replace that trigger with a a stress free buster, like a walk or a hobby.

Some of them it doesn't cost you money but does relieve that stress.

And, of course, your bank account will thank you and my final tip sleep on it.

Impulse purchases.

They feel good in the moment, but that 24 hour cooling off period can make all the difference.

Research from financial Diet says that waiting a day cuts down on impulse buying by 48%.

So give yourself some time to decide if you actually need that gadget, that outfit or that extra home decor item.

Take a breath, organise your plan and make those doomed spending urges a thing of the past.

That peace of mind is priceless and so is keeping your financial health intact.

Brad, Michelle.

Great breakdown there.

All right, I will try to doom.

Spend less.

I appreciate it.