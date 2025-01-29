Don't panic: 3 investing tips for market uncertainty

Stock market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) volatility is sometimes inevitable, but investors should remain calm and committed to their investment strategies during turbulent periods.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Kerry Hannon joins Wealth to explore three crucial investing strategies for navigating market uncertainty: defining your personal risk tolerance, understanding the best asset allocation targets for you, and maintaining regular portfolio rebalancing.

This post was written by Angel Smith