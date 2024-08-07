Don't expect an intermeeting rate cut by Fed, strategist says

After global markets faced a three-day sell-off, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve to initiate an interest rate cut at its September meeting. Rosenberg Research founder and president David Rosenberg joins Market Domination to discuss the Fed's next moves and how investors can navigate the current market.

While many economists point to the possibility of an inter-meeting cut by the Fed, Rosenberg believes those calls are a "knee-jerk reaction" to the market movement on Monday. For the Fed to truly consider an inter-meeting cut, he believes the stock market needs to continue its freefall or experience a freeze-up in credit markets.

"They were not going to move intermeeting just based on what happened on one day with the equity market," Rosenberg says, believing that at its September policy meeting, the Fed will initiate either a 25 or 50-basis-point cut and that the funds rate should fall between 175 and 275 by August 2025.

For equity investors (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) navigating the pullback, Rosenberg asks, "Do you want to pay to take on equity risk or get paid to take on equity risk?"

"I respect something called math. In other words, the equity risk premium, the spread between the earnings yield and the stock market, and the yield that you can get in the ten-year Treasury note (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX). And the equity risk premium, it has gone up during this corrective phase and bond yields coming down, but it's still around 100 basis points. Where's the long-run mean? Closer to 300 basis points. So I still don't like the math."

On Monday, Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian went as far as to characterize an intermeeting cut to Yahoo Finance as signaling "total panic" that could scare markets.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

What do you think the response of the fed here is, you know, we did have Julie was mentioned, we had so some folks, some economists saying, you know, inter inter meeting, uh cut by the Fed, not out of the question.

Are you in that camp?

And, and what do you expect in September?

And I, well, look, the, the inter meeting move was, uh a knee jerk reaction to what happened on the stock market.

And you can argue, I guess in the credit market yesterday.

But, uh, that was never gonna happen unless the stock market continued to go on a freefall or you had to freeze up in the credit markets.

Um, they were not gonna move inter meeting, um, just based on what happened on one day, uh, with the equity market, uh, that said, will they cut rates in September?

Yes, they will.

Uh, will it be 25 or 50?

Uh Well, I think that's the debate but remember just like a month or two ago, everybody was debating whether the Fed would go a go at all in September because the November election was right around the corner and now a September rate cut, whether it's 25 or 50 is basically baked in the cake.

Now, frankly, I don't care so much about, you know, whether they go in meeting A B or C, they skip a meeting both 50 basis points at a certain meeting.

To me that's, that's noise.

I guess that you could trade around the noise.

I just know what the destination is.

Ok.

I know that Powell gave us a ton of information at the podium last Wednesday uh at the press conference after the FO MC meeting where he used the term normalization to describe the economy in the labor market no fewer than 11 times.

And he had mentioned that the last time that we had normalization was in 2019.

When, by the way, he cut three times all the way to 1.75%.

He didn't have to mention 2019.

He didn't have to mention any year at all.

He talked about how the inflationary backdrop and the labor market is where it was in 2019.

Well, 2019, the appointment was 1.75 here.

He's talking normalized 11 times and the only that hasn't normalized is the fed funds rate.

So whether they go in a meeting or don't go into a meeting or whether they skip a meeting uh between now and the end of the year, so on and so forth.

By the end of this year, I think the funds rate is gonna be anywhere between 175 and 275.

So I'm more comfortable talking about the destination than I am about, you know, whether they're going to go 2550 or in a meeting by the end of this year, Dave next, no, no, by this time next year, I was gonna say that would be quite dramatic.

Um Finally, I want to ask you about what all of this implies for stocks going forward.

I thought um Goldman Sachs had an interesting note today where they were sort of breaking down the sell off and trying to figure out what was coming.

They did point out that typically, when you see a 5% pull back in the S and P 500 in the one month, three months, six month, 12 month period following, you tend to have positive returns.

Um So, you know, we've had this 5% pull back, maybe it'll keep going.

Um But then what do you think happens?

You know, II I don't even know what to call that is, is that called analysis?

Uh I, I mean, you could give that as a homework assignment to a university to a high school student that if the market goes down this, this is what happens.

80% of the time.

Look, the, the question is uh as an equity investor, do you wanna pay to take on equity risk or get paid to take on equity risk?

And I respect something called math.

In other words, the equity risk premium, the spread between the earnings yield in the stock market and the yield that you can get in the 10 year Treasury note uh and the equity risk premium.

Uh I mean, it has gone up uh during this correct the face and bond yields coming down, but it's still around 100 basis points.

Where's the long run mean closer to 300 basis points?

So I just, I still don't like the math.

I don't like the math behind uh the stock market.

I like to invest with uh tailwinds, not head winds.

And right now, if you're taking a look at risk reward attributes, uh actually the treasury market offers better relative value on a risk adjusted basis than the equity market does.

And that's just basically that's doing homework.

That's not like, oh, you're down 5% and then you do this.

I mean that's um I, I would never recommend anybody invest with that sort of logic.

The, the, the issue here is you have AAA P multiple on a foreign basis still flirting between 2021.

Uh at a time when the 10 year Treasury note is yielding you close to 4%.

Um The stock market is just not compelling when you look at it in terms of what you can get in the risk free rate.

And that's the point that I've been trying to make and I still make the market still just too, it's just too expensive and I know valuations are not a timing device obviously.

Um But they tell you whether or not you're investing with the wind in your face or the wind at your back.

And I think that the wind is in your face right now.

We shall see Dave.

We shall see.

Thank you so much for joining us.

Appreciate your time.