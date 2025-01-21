Don't expect the economic boom we saw during Trump 1.0 again

Harvard University's Maurits C. Boas chair of international economics Kenneth Rogoff, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, sits down with Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Jennifer Schonberger to discuss his outlook for the US economy under Trump 2.0.

"I don't think we're going to see the boom that we saw [during Trump's first term in the White House], partly because back then [there was] zero interest rates, there was a lot of room to borrow money [and] he economy was still recovering from COVID. This time, we've had a boom, a debt-fueled, migration-fueled boom, going on for quite a while," Rogoff outlines.

"Even if he didn't do anything, you know, eventually we would run into some slowdown," the economist says, noting that "A lot of his policies are sort of geared toward extending that [economic growth], putting more fuel on the fire, so to speak, in an already very strong economy."

Watch the video above to hear more from the former IMF economist about his expectations for Trump's immigration, tariffs, and deregulation policies, as well as his outlook for inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate, and the US dollar (DX=F).

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.