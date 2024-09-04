Dollar Tree stock takes hit after guidance cut, earnings miss

Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares are sinking after the discount retailer missed second quarter earnings estimates — posting $7.37 billion in revenue (expected $7.49 billion) and adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share (expected $1.05 per share). Dollar Tree also cut its full-year guidance.

Yahoo Finance senior retail reporter Brooke DiPalma breaks down the earnings report, Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling attributing this performance to "immense pressures from a challenging macro environment."

Shares of dollar tree are under pressure in pre market trading down nearly 13% here.

The discount retailer cutting its full year sales forecast after disappointing second quarter results adding to a growing list of retailers, citing a struggling consumer.

Let's bring in Brook to Palma with more and Brook is live on the ground of the Goldman Sachs annual Global Retailing conference.

But we get to the conference.

I got a lot of exciting interviews coming up.

But first, let's talk about Dollar Tree here because this feels like just the latest in the list of retailers.

I've been asking you the same question about, but what stood out to you about this particular Good morning Ma?

That's right.

Dollar Tree shares falling as much as 17.5% of free market trading as investors are really digesting.

Yet another retailer to cast a, you know, a cautious approach.

The second half of 2024 taking closer look at those key metrics that Wall Street looks at revenue earnings and same source sales growth miss across the board revenue came in at $7.37 billion adjusted earnings came in at just 60 seven cents and same source sales also came in below up just 0.7%.

Executives saying on the call, some key insights here saying that family dollars core lower income consumer remains weak dollar tree did post same source sales growth of 1.3%.

But even the company said that that was lower than expected as their middle and upper income households were hit by inflation interest rates and other pressures.

and that was the primary driver of their revised full year outlook.

One thing important to note here as well.

I thought it was really interesting that executives pointed out on the call that shrink remains unacceptably high.

They also added that appears to be stabilizing but it's too early to declare victory.

We also know that dollar tree has been implementing multi more higher price goods and they're navigating how to adapt to shrink there as well.