Dollar General plunges on Q2 miss and declining profit

Dollar General (DG) stock has plummeted by over 25% in pre-market trading after the discount retailer missed its profit and revenue estimates for the second quarter. The chain also cut its full-year outlook, with CEO Todd Vasos citing "financially constrained" consumers as a major factor for the store's overall softening sales figures.

Brad Smith and Alexandra Canal break down the story.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Dollar general shares plunging heading towards a 10 month low.

This after the discount retailer reporting second quarter per share earnings and quarterly revenue that missed forecast company also slashed its full year outlook citing a quote financially constrained core consumer weighing on sales in its latest quarter.

And Brad as we've been talking about the state of the consumer over the past several weeks, there is this bifurcation that we're seeing, especially when it comes to hi consumers, lower income consumers and really the types of companies that are holding up well versus others that are plummeting.

Dollar General.

I mean, it's looking to lower consumers with good deals, but that core consumer is that lower income.

And, and we see that cohort of buyers really pulling back spending dramatically and not to mention the increased competition, the space like with the name Wal Mart.

I mean, how does Dollar General compete with that?

Especially since Walmart has really turned into this one stop shop for folks.

So a very difficult task for this company to really turn, turn things around at this point.

Yeah, the only thing I'll call out here operating profit decreased 20.6% in this quarter.

And so that is something that we have to keep an eye on.

In addition to the pressure that the consumer is seeing, especially on the low income group, part of this broader economic make up here.

Uh And so we'll see how dollar general is able to continue to navigate that.