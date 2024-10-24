DOJ reportedly tells Elon Musk $1M giveaway may be illegal

The Department of Justice reportedly sent a letter to Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s America PAC’s $1 million giveaway may be illegal, according to CNN reporting. Musk, who has been vocal in his support for former President Donald Trump, pledged to give away $1 million daily to registered voters in swing states who sign his super PAC’s petition supporting the First and Second Amendments. The America PAC has already given away $1 million to winners in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, according to its website.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

The justice department reportedly sent a letter to Elon Musk's America PAC warning that it's a million dollar giveaway to registered voters in swing states may be against federal law.

That's according to a report from CNN, the PAC has already given away four checks worth a million dollars each to voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Now it is illegal to pay people to vote to withhold their vote or vote for or against a certain candidate.

Federal law states that the action may be punishable by a fine of up to five years in prison.

Now, this is just the latest developments in the story that we have been covering since Musca did announce these plans and we know that there have been several uh government officials coming out and, and officials coming out against.

This is voting their concern about what this would ultimately mean.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, he's a Democrat, former A G A state A G saying on Sunday that the giveaways were quote unquote deeply concerning and deserved a legal scrutiny must then posted on his ex floor that it was concerning that he would say such a thing.

There's been this back and forth going on all week.

But it, and the latest development here, I think just shows the fact that there is some concern about these million dollar giveaways and ultimately how that could dissuade uh voters.

Story continues

Yeah, for those who have received it so far, I guess the advice is cash those checks before this continues to boil over.

But we're gonna stick with Elon Musk.

Yahoo.

Finance asked Mark Cuban about Musk's White House ambitions.

Here's what Mark Cuban had to say.

And if it's Elon, yeah, he's a great entrepreneur.

I'm not going to doubt that or contest that, but he's got a few conflicts.

You know, what about um conflict of interest?

How is the Trump administration going to deal with that?

Is Elon going to give up his other businesses?

He's gonna, is he gonna say no, I'm not gonna do Tesla.

I'm not gonna do spacex etcetera so I can work on this.

I don't think so.